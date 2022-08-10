ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Tilton condo owner agrees to cease cemetery disturbance

TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery. According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two...
TILTON, NH
nerej.com

Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.

Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, NH
Real Estate
City
Manchester, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
Manchester, NH
Business
WBEC AM

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
communityadvocate.com

After consultant hired, Northborough talks next steps for White Cliffs

NORTHBOROUGH – A consultant helping the White Cliffs Committee market the mansion said July 20 that a key next step in the project will be to formulate ways to judge future responses to requests for proposals (RFP). Kirk and Company’s Brett Pelletier, who is the consultant, said deciding on...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
nhbr.com

Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio

A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
WMUR.com

Tall ships arrive in Portsmouth, open for tours

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The tall ships sailed into Portsmouth on Thursday as part of theSail Portsmouth events this weekend. This year's celebration began with the Parade of Sail on Thursday morning where the tall ships sailed from the mouth of the Piscataqua River and ended at the Memorial Bridge.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Andover Townsman

Town installs booms in Merrimack River

A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Planning Board#Real Estate Brokerage#Historic Buildings#Business Industry#Linus Business#Congress St#Haven Court#Kmart
WMUR.com

Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
BEDFORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
nutfieldnews.net

New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England

A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
WALTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy