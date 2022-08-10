Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Tilton condo owner agrees to cease cemetery disturbance
TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery. According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two...
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
NHPR
Housing group proposes the construction of affordable units in Manchester
With the need for more affordable housing in the state, Families in Transition, a local organization that fights homelessness, is exploring the possibility of building homes for people with low and middle incomes. New Hampshire is suffering from a housing crisis, as the rental vacancy rate slides down to 0.5%.
nerej.com
Dacon completes 95,000 s/f warehouse/distribution center for Crate&Barrel and Sterling Movers in N.H.
Hudson, NH Dacon has completed a 95,000 s/f expansion of 36 Executive Dr. in response to market demand for warehouse and distribution space along the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border. The property is located near Rtes. 3 and 495 in Sagamore Industrial Park. This expansion is now fully leased to Crate&Barrel which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBEC AM
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
manchesterinklink.com
Did you buy a $25 bike yesterday? Retired firefighter’s bike ‘sold’ by mistake during stop at neighborhood yard sale
MANCHESTER, NH – Rick Blanchette was enjoying a leisurely bike ride on Saturday. He was on his way from his home in the North End to SNHU to watch some soccer when a neighborhood yard sale caught his eye. Being neighborly, he stopped to chat and even found a...
communityadvocate.com
After consultant hired, Northborough talks next steps for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – A consultant helping the White Cliffs Committee market the mansion said July 20 that a key next step in the project will be to formulate ways to judge future responses to requests for proposals (RFP). Kirk and Company’s Brett Pelletier, who is the consultant, said deciding on...
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMUR.com
Tall ships arrive in Portsmouth, open for tours
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The tall ships sailed into Portsmouth on Thursday as part of theSail Portsmouth events this weekend. This year's celebration began with the Parade of Sail on Thursday morning where the tall ships sailed from the mouth of the Piscataqua River and ended at the Memorial Bridge.
North End outdoor dining — with its new fees — is nearing its end. Where did the money go?
“There’s two things: You sold your soul to the devil, and you made a little extra money. But it was a lot of work and fighting and fees for what was, in my opinion, a slow summer.”. The beginning of outdoor dining this year in North End was marked...
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
leominsterchamp.com
Furniture store move to make room for family entertainment center at Mall at Whitney Field
LEOMINSTER — Sofas, recliners and mattresses will soon be replaced by trampolines, bowling and arcade games at the former Toys “R” Us at The Mall at Whitney Field. Leominster native Mark Emma and his wife Christine are looking to open the region’s first Launch Entertainment at 118 Commercial Road by late November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
NHPR
For some N.H. teens, a job means independence. For others, it means a new set of challenges.
Mohamed Bah, a high school student in Manchester, found himself with a lot of free time when the pandemic first hit. So he decided to get a job at a grocery store to make some extra money, save up for college and have some more independence. Since then, he’s learned...
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
nutfieldnews.net
New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England
A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
Mauricio Baiense, owner of Medford construction company, indicted for alleged $11 million tax evasion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Quincy man who allegedly participated in a tax fraud scheme which resulted in the loss of approximately $4.4 million, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Friday. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
Comments / 0