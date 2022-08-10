Read full article on original website
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial Sciences
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian's sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
TODAY.com
Angelina Jolie is 'holding it together' for Zahara's college move-in day
Angelina Jolie was feeling all the emotions she moved her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, into her Spelman College dorm room on Wednesday. “I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie, 47, told vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, in a video posted to his Instagram.
TODAY.com
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin are twinning in new pics
Apple Martin looks more and more like her mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, as time goes by. The 18-year-old and her famous mother sneaked in some bonding time in New York City, and they're totally twinning in one of the photos Paltrow shared. The actor and Goop founder posted several pictures of...
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres sends her love to Anne Heche's family and friends: 'This is a sad day'
Ellen DeGeneres is responding to the heartbreaking news that her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche was not expected to survive injuries sustained from a car crash. “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family, and friends all of my love,” Degeneres, who dated Heche from 1997 to 2000, wrote in a post shared on Twitter.
Phil Hartman Revealed 'a Sense of Vulnerability' Just Before His Murder
Before Phil Hartman died in a tragedy in 1998, he revealed a "sense of vulnerability" that gave him an increased awareness about his good fortune.
TODAY.com
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
TODAY.com
What are people naming their kids? These are the top 5 names
NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the recent uptick in birthrates and which baby names are most popular.Aug. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com
Ashton Kutcher reveals Mila Kunis' reaction to his mustache for 'Vengeance' role
Ashton Kutcher sports a unique look in his new movie, “Vengeance,” but it’s one that his wife, Mila Kunis, can get used to. Kutcher has a pencil thin mustache in the flick, which he says he wore on purpose after realizing he was in the same vein as a popular “Dukes of Hazzard” character.
TODAY.com
Anne Heche legally dead, says spokesperson, 1 week after fiery car crash
One week after she was in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Anne Heche said Friday the actor is legally dead. The spokesperson told NBC News that Heche, 53, is legally dead according to California law, but her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support so that it can be determined if she is a match for organ donation.
TODAY.com
10-year-old girl impresses Selena Quintanilla's widower Chris Pérez with 'Como La Flor' rendition
A young girl walks on stage, turns her back to the audience and, with a microphone in her hand, whispers something to the host of the Las Vegas event. Then, she belts out a powerful rendition of a hit song by the late Texan singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez. The...
TODAY.com
Jon Batiste leaving 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Academy- and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste is leaving “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after seven seasons, Colbert announced Thursday night on the show. He’s exiting to “pursue personal and professional interests.” Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis — and Colbert’s band, which previously had been called “Stay Human” under Batiste’s direction, will be renamed “The Late Show Band.”
TODAY.com
'Simpsons' to finally reveal how the show predicts the future
After decades of creepy coincidences, “The Simpsons” executive producer Matt Selman says it will finally be revealed how the show accurately predicts the future. The reveal will come in the show’s 34th season.Aug. 11, 2022.
