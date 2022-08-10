ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Angelina Jolie is 'holding it together' for Zahara's college move-in day

Angelina Jolie was feeling all the emotions she moved her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, into her Spelman College dorm room on Wednesday. “I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie, 47, told vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, in a video posted to his Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Anne Heche legally dead, says spokesperson, 1 week after fiery car crash

One week after she was in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Anne Heche said Friday the actor is legally dead. The spokesperson told NBC News that Heche, 53, is legally dead according to California law, but her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support so that it can be determined if she is a match for organ donation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Jon Batiste leaving ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Academy- and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste is leaving “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after seven seasons, Colbert announced Thursday night on the show. He’s exiting to “pursue personal and professional interests.” Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis — and Colbert’s band, which previously had been called “Stay Human” under Batiste’s direction, will be renamed “The Late Show Band.”
CELEBRITIES

