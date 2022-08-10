ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

KCPS interim superintendent talks about upcoming school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week from Monday, Kansas City Public Schools will begin a new semester with a new interim superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Collier. Collier is entering her 23rd year with the district. She hopes to push for sharper literacy skills at all schools, so kids can apply...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Eagles expanding 'Hotel California' tour to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. Legendary rock band The Eagles are coming back to Kansas City, this time with their critically-acclaimed "Hotel California" tour. The band kicked off the "Hotel California" concerts in 2019 and has seen...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Aug. 12, 2022 Editorial: Blood donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most people don't think about giving blood until a loved one needs a transfusion, or during some other emergency. Only 3% of Americans give blood on a regular basis and blood donations typically fall off this time of year as people take summer vacations. That makes now a great time to donate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Eudora girls wrestling team fights to have their own program

EUDORA, Kan. — High school girls in Eudora, Kansas, are upset with the school district and it's all about having their own wrestling program. Currently, the girls wrestle within the boys' program, but they say that is not equal and they're willing to raise money to pay for their coach.
KMBC.com

Hot and humid all weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall back to near 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and switch a bit toward the southeast, gradually bringing in some higher humidity. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid to upper 90s and that will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The gradual heat up continues in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are gradually heating up as we head toward the weekend. The weather is clear and not as cool Thursday night, with lows in the mid-60s. Friday will be sunny and hot. The highs will reach the low 90s. Things are hot and humid this...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Typical summer weather Thursday, sunny and 90

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny today. High 90. Sunny Friday. High 91. Hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values around 100. Cooler Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler still Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Scattered clouds and sunshine next Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 80s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Temperatures rise heading into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered clouds and sunshine today. High 92. Very hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values at or a few degrees above 100° during the afternoons. Much cooler Monday with a slight chance of showers. High 87. Fall-like temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 70s and a chance of rain. Cooler than normal temperatures will persist through the end of next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KANSAS CITY, MO

