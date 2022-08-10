Read full article on original website
Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more
LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
Bus drivers at Longview ISD run routes, meet students before school year
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To prepare for the new school year, Longview ISD bus drivers visited the homes of the pre-k to 3rd grade students Saturday to clarify pick up and drop off locations for the upcoming school year. “I think it’s a great idea,” said one Longview ISD parent. “That way the parents and […]
East Texas school districts’ policies on cellphones brings up safety concerns
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In 2022, the back to school shopping list seems to include a cellphone. Lynette Aguilar is the Vice President and General Manager of AT&T North Texas. “So the majority of kids have a smartphone of their own by the time they’re 11 at this point,” she said. Some parents want their […]
SFA Launches Hub to Offer Students Faster Access to Holistic Health, Wellness Services
August 11, 2022 — Stephen F. Austin State University has combined six of its key health and wellness resources into one centralized hub so students can get help faster when they need it. Part of SFA’s Lumberjack Wellness Network, the new Health and Wellness Hub includes Health Services, Counseling...
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
Take A Look At This Brookhollow Home With A $1.2M Price Tag In Lufkin, Texas
In most real estate markets around the country $1.2 million dollars won't buy you a mansion. In Lufkin you can get pretty darn close. At over 5,800 square feet including the guest home, this sprawling one-story home has a lot to offer for your money. Inside you will find a media room and a library.
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.8 million in checks during convocation
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD held their convocation for teachers on Friday. Cyndi Bracy teaches Texas History at Judson Middle School in Longview and says this is a big day for staff. “This is just an opportunity for all of us to be together and celebrate each other. Today, we’re recognizing all of our […]
El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
Shelby County Resident Thanks Emergency Responders
August 11, 2022 - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, a tree fell over a power line and the downed line ignited a fire on FM 138 near Arcadia. We were fortunate that the fire was spotted early and very grateful to all of those who assisted in averting a potential disaster.
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
Penny Seats presents ‘Hard Body’ 8/11-8/26
ANN ARBOR, MI–The Penny Seats here is presenting Hands on a Harbody, the musical, from August 11 through August 26 in the Burns Park Shelter Area. Hands on a Hardbody is a musical based on S.R. Bindler’s 1997 documentary film Hands on a Hardbody. The book is by Doug Wright, music by Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green, lyrics by Amanda Green.
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
Get a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Ole in Lufkin and Only Pay $25
Two things have become quite clear when it comes to our Seize The Deal offers. These deals feature huge discounts at extremely popular restaurants and businesses in Deep East Texas. These deals tend to sell out in just a few hours, sometimes in just a few minutes. When we offered...
City of Joaquin Notice of Regular Scheduled Meeting, Aug. 16 Agenda
August 12, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
Tenaha ISD Notice of Public Hearing to Discuss 2022-23 School Budget, Proposed Tax Rate
August 12, 2022 - A public hearing to discuss the 2022-2023 School District’s Budget and the 2022 Proposed Tax Rate (I&S; M&O) of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, beginning at 5:15pm in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974.
