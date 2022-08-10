ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
K-Fox 95.5

Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Drive Thru#Back To School#Heart To Heart#An Education#Food Drink
KETK / FOX51 News

El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Shelby County Resident Thanks Emergency Responders

August 11, 2022 - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, a tree fell over a power line and the downed line ignited a fire on FM 138 near Arcadia. We were fortunate that the fire was spotted early and very grateful to all of those who assisted in averting a potential disaster.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
encoremichigan.com

Penny Seats presents ‘Hard Body’ 8/11-8/26

ANN ARBOR, MI–The Penny Seats here is presenting Hands on a Harbody, the musical, from August 11 through August 26 in the Burns Park Shelter Area. Hands on a Hardbody is a musical based on S.R. Bindler’s 1997 documentary film Hands on a Hardbody. The book is by Doug Wright, music by Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green, lyrics by Amanda Green.
scttx.com

City of Joaquin Notice of Regular Scheduled Meeting, Aug. 16 Agenda

August 12, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
JOAQUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy