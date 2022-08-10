Read full article on original website
Related
lmgraphic.com
Evelyn “Evie” Arlene Anderson
Evelyn (Evie) was born July 8, 1948, to Richard and Esther (Stenerson) Thompson, Buffalo Center. She attended Buffalo Center High School. She met and married Merlin Morgan Dec. 3, 1965. They had three children—Luther (Luke), Jayne and Lee. In the early 70’s, the family moved to Lake Mills, where...
lmgraphic.com
Ronnie Merlin Thompson
Memorial services for Ronnie Merlin Thompson will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2 pm at Bear Lake Church, Albert Lea, Minn. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. Inurnment will be at Bear Lake Cemetery. Ronnie Thompson was born October...
Comments / 0