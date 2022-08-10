Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Final days of Mower County Fair
(ABC 6 News) - This weekend marks the final days of the Mower County free fair in Austin. If you haven't made it out yet - don't worry. There's still time and there's plenty for you to do, like the llama costume show. Organizers say it's a growing event with...
KEYC
Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
lmgraphic.com
Evelyn “Evie” Arlene Anderson
Evelyn (Evie) was born July 8, 1948, to Richard and Esther (Stenerson) Thompson, Buffalo Center. She attended Buffalo Center High School. She met and married Merlin Morgan Dec. 3, 1965. They had three children—Luther (Luke), Jayne and Lee. In the early 70’s, the family moved to Lake Mills, where...
KAAL-TV
Not A Bad Thursday Around Town
Even though we'll see a little rain early on Thursday, & stubborn clouds lasting throughout the day, it is still shaping up to be a great one around town. That includes all of the fair-goers for the Mower County Fair in Austin, Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, with this trend lasting into the evening for Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
lmgraphic.com
Ronnie Merlin Thompson
Memorial services for Ronnie Merlin Thompson will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2 pm at Bear Lake Church, Albert Lea, Minn. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. Inurnment will be at Bear Lake Cemetery. Ronnie Thompson was born October...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Mason City back to school block party event
(ABC 6 News) - Community organizers in Mason City came together Thursday to help families get ready for another school year. ABC 6 News reporter Alex Cotter spoke with Community Health Center of Mason City Community Outreach Coordinator Cori Frein who said the United Way of North Central Iowa was giving away free shoes to kids, the Salvation Army was giving away backpacks and school supplies, and various organizations were providing medical, dental and eye checks for kids.
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Albert Lea homicide suspect arrested in rural Forest City
FOREST CITY, Iowa - An Albert Lea homicide suspect is in custody after he was found hiding at a rural Forest City residence. Authorities said Ben Moreno, wanted in the death of Juan Vasquez, Jr., 45, of Albert Lea, was found early Thursday morning. "Our detectives coordinated their efforts with...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea house fire leaves one man dead
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Fire Department and the Albert Lea Police Department responded to a call about a house fire around 2:15am Saturday at 1712 Eberhardt St. When they arrived they were informed by a neighbor that there could still be a person in the house. Upon the search of fire crews they found one person, who was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where they eventually died.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
KIMT
Mason City woman gets a $10,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa – A $10,000 scratch game prize has been won by a Mason City woman. The Iowa Lottery says Lori Hutchison won the 46th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 813 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City, and Hutchison claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Victim Identified in Deadly Freeborn County Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Freeborn County has been identified. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. of Albert Lea. The shooting took place at a residence south of Albert Lea on Tuesday afternoon. The...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Woman Dies in Freak Beach Umbrella Accident
A 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella in Garden City and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. The umbrella reportedly got loose and was carried by the wind prior to striking the woman in the chest. While the accident is under investigation, this is not the first...
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
kicdam.com
Trial Date Delayed For One of Two Suspects in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first degree murder trial date for one of two people charged in a 2021 Estherville murder case has been pushed back. 19-year-old Connor Uhde was scheduled to go in front of a jury later this month but online court records show that date has now been pushed back to October making him the second person to go to trial in the case.
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0