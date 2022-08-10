ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

City
Richmond, VA
howafrica.com

Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks

Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Library of Virginia bringing Dopesick author Beth Macy to Richmond for the Carole Weinstein Author Series

The Library of Virginia continues its 2022 Carole Weinstein Author Series talks with New York Times best-selling author Beth Macy. Macy will discuss Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis, the much anticipated follow-up to her internationally acclaimed book and Amazon series Dopesick. Carole Weinstein Author Series talks are free and open to the public. Registration is required for in-person attendance. To register, click here.
RICHMOND, VA
WAMU

Listen: ‘Memory Wars’ Explores How Virginia–And America–Might Reckon With The Past

What does it take for a country to face its past, including horrific chapters like the Holocaust or slavery?. In the five-part series Memory Wars, public radio reporter Mallory Noe-Payne and Pulitzer prize winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams explore how Germany faced its history, and what lessons that might hold for Virginia and the country more broadly.
VIRGINIA STATE
urbanviewsrva.com

UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®

RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules

A former Virginia employee who investigated claims of misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board can continue pursuing a federal lawsuit against current and former state officials over her politically contentious firing last year, a judge ruled Thursday. Ruling on a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss the civil suit brought by former Office of the […] The post Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
vccs.edu

Virginia’s Community Colleges Launch Virginia Infrastructure Academy

Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. RICHMOND, Va., August 11, 2022 – Virginia’s Community Colleges are gearing up to train thousands of workers to help rebuild the commonwealth’s aging roads and bridges and bring much needed upgrades to airports, ports and utilities statewide. The Virginia Infrastructure Academy (VIA), announced today, will coordinate, scale up and replicate successful infrastructure-related community college training programs, which now produce 4,000 graduates annually, with a goal of producing a total of 35,000 qualified workers over the next five years.
RICHMOND, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

