Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Related
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
Sen. Kaine says Richmond community deserves answers on alleged July 4 mass shooting plot
Virginia Sen Tim Kaine, a former Richmond mayor and a city resident, said "the community is owed some answers" about an alleged mass shooting plot that police said targeted a July Fourth event at Dogwood Dell.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Sen. Kaine 'puzzled' by alleged mass shooting plot in Richmond
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said he's "puzzled" and "confused" about conflicting information regarding an alleged July Fourth mass shooting plot Richmond Police claim to have stopped.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond man sentenced in bank robbery that raised constitutional questions
A man who stole $195,000 from a Midlothian bank in 2019 was sentenced this week to nearly 12 years in prison in a case that raised serious constitutional questions about so-called 'GeoFence' warrants.
WSET
'Valued history:' 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers to graduate
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, the Commonwealth will graduate its 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 18 new troopers will be presented with their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the...
howafrica.com
Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks
Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
rvahub.com
Library of Virginia bringing Dopesick author Beth Macy to Richmond for the Carole Weinstein Author Series
The Library of Virginia continues its 2022 Carole Weinstein Author Series talks with New York Times best-selling author Beth Macy. Macy will discuss Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis, the much anticipated follow-up to her internationally acclaimed book and Amazon series Dopesick. Carole Weinstein Author Series talks are free and open to the public. Registration is required for in-person attendance. To register, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WAMU
Listen: ‘Memory Wars’ Explores How Virginia–And America–Might Reckon With The Past
What does it take for a country to face its past, including horrific chapters like the Holocaust or slavery?. In the five-part series Memory Wars, public radio reporter Mallory Noe-Payne and Pulitzer prize winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams explore how Germany faced its history, and what lessons that might hold for Virginia and the country more broadly.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
urbanviewsrva.com
UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®
RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules
A former Virginia employee who investigated claims of misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board can continue pursuing a federal lawsuit against current and former state officials over her politically contentious firing last year, a judge ruled Thursday. Ruling on a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss the civil suit brought by former Office of the […] The post Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
vccs.edu
Virginia’s Community Colleges Launch Virginia Infrastructure Academy
Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. RICHMOND, Va., August 11, 2022 – Virginia’s Community Colleges are gearing up to train thousands of workers to help rebuild the commonwealth’s aging roads and bridges and bring much needed upgrades to airports, ports and utilities statewide. The Virginia Infrastructure Academy (VIA), announced today, will coordinate, scale up and replicate successful infrastructure-related community college training programs, which now produce 4,000 graduates annually, with a goal of producing a total of 35,000 qualified workers over the next five years.
Richmond man pleads guilty to straw purchasing firearms from Virginia firearms dealers
Straw buying is when a person makes a purchase on behalf of someone who otherwise would be unable to make the purchase. In these situations, the buyer has no intention of using or controlling the purchased item. In many cases, straw buying is an illegal activity.
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Tech startup pulls plug on planned Manchester headquarters
Vytal Studios, after announcing plans in conjunction with the governor’s office last year to relocate from the Lone Star State to Manchester and bring with it 155 jobs, has canceled those plans.
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
Comments / 0