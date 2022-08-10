ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Firefighters battle huge ‘fire tornado’ during 150-acre blaze in California

A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Presenter#Somerset Fire Service#The Met Office Level#Fsi#Devon County Council#Dartmoor National Park#Bbc#The Met Office
BBC

Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31

A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops

A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Heatwave: Hampshire crews tackle 800-tonne straw fire at farm

An 800-tonne pile of straw caught alight on a Hampshire farm amid extreme temperatures. Firefighters from across the county were called to tackle the blaze in Overton at about 18:30 BST on Thursday. Crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland, creating a firebreak. Flames spread to the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

From bats to beavers: five mammals that live by UK waterways

Distinguished from the rat by its blunt nose, small ears and furry tail, the water vole is an endangered species. It lives around rivers, streams, ponds and lakes – and in marshes and moorland. Look out for riverbank burrows with a nibbled “lawn” of grass around the entrance – a sure sign that there are water voles around.
ANIMALS
BBC

Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy

A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Water beds: the UK’s 10 best floating hotels

This three-cabin houseboat on the Penryn River near Falmouth aims to be a supremely relaxing perch for its guests. The top deck is ideal for morning yoga while indoors there’s a pitched roof, sofas and floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the river. Falmouth is a 30-minute walk away or you can get out on the water with paddleboarding, surfing and sailing on your doorstep.
TRAVEL
BBC

St Davids: Roads reopen after large corn fields fire put out

About 30 firefighters tackled a blaze which spread across five corn fields on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene near Whitesands, in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, at 13:30 BST. Mid and West Wales fire service said at 20:00 BST they had damped down and the fire was now out.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tonnes of timber to be moved by sea rather than by road

Thousands of tonnes of timber felled in Argyll forests are to be transported by sea instead of by road under a new £2.6m deal. Scottish Forestry said over the next three years about 225,000 tonnes would be shipped across the Firth of Clyde to wood processors in Ayrshire. The...
WORLD
BBC

Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire

Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

The mystery deaths of two Saudi sisters in Sydney

On 7 June, Australian authorities knocked on the door of a Sydney apartment. Mail was piled up outside the door, and the tenants hadn't paid rent in more than three months. Inside, they found two dead women - sisters from Saudi Arabia - whose bodies had lain undiscovered, in separate bedrooms, for weeks.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy