A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO