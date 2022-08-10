Read full article on original website
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
Firefighters battle huge ‘fire tornado’ during 150-acre blaze in California
A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...
BBC
Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31
A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
BBC
Heatwave: Hampshire crews tackle 800-tonne straw fire at farm
An 800-tonne pile of straw caught alight on a Hampshire farm amid extreme temperatures. Firefighters from across the county were called to tackle the blaze in Overton at about 18:30 BST on Thursday. Crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland, creating a firebreak. Flames spread to the...
BBC
Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy
A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
'What a storm': Las Vegas hit with fresh flash floods as rain pours into casino
Las Vegas was hit with fresh flash floods Thursday night just two weeks after casinos and hotels in the tourist hotspot were flooded with water during torrential rainfall. In video shared on social media, floodwater could be seen pouring into a one casino, while a parking garage appeared transformed into a fast-moving river.
BBC
St Davids: Roads reopen after large corn fields fire put out
About 30 firefighters tackled a blaze which spread across five corn fields on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene near Whitesands, in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, at 13:30 BST. Mid and West Wales fire service said at 20:00 BST they had damped down and the fire was now out.
Instagram is reportedly hiring in London. Here's why Meta employees are paid less in the UK compared with San Francisco.
Meta is one of the highest-paying tech companies in the world, but staff in London are paid significantly less than those in San Francisco.
BBC
Tonnes of timber to be moved by sea rather than by road
Thousands of tonnes of timber felled in Argyll forests are to be transported by sea instead of by road under a new £2.6m deal. Scottish Forestry said over the next three years about 225,000 tonnes would be shipped across the Firth of Clyde to wood processors in Ayrshire. The...
BBC
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
Risk of catastrophic California 'megaflood' has doubled due to global warming, researchers say
Despite worsening drought conditions, global warming has already doubled the odds that California will experience a catastrophic 'megaflood.'
BBC
The mystery deaths of two Saudi sisters in Sydney
On 7 June, Australian authorities knocked on the door of a Sydney apartment. Mail was piled up outside the door, and the tenants hadn't paid rent in more than three months. Inside, they found two dead women - sisters from Saudi Arabia - whose bodies had lain undiscovered, in separate bedrooms, for weeks.
WATCH: Las Vegas Hit With Another Round of Flash Floods as Water Rushes Through Casinos, Garages
Las Vegas has been hit with yet more flooding after heavy rains caused water to rush into casinos and hotel lobbies in late July. Now, the rains are back, and the iconic Las Vegas Strip is once again left underwater. At a Glance. In late July, heavy rains over Las...
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
