BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry
Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
Two women ‘raped’ with one suffering ‘significant injuries’, as cops arrest 25-year-old man
TWO women have been allegedly raped with one suffering “significant injuries,” as cops arrest a 25-year-old man. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in the Cheetham Hill area, following reports from two women, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 40s.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset
A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
Cops Searching for Drugs Find Artifacts Dating Back to Ancient Times
Police officers searching a home for drugs discovered more than a thousand ancient treasures dating back to the 12th and 18th centuries, with some even dating back to the Roman era.
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Lilia Valutyte: CCTV shows girl, 9, playing in street minutes before she’s stabbed to death
New CCTV footage showns a nine-year-old girl playing in the street minutes before she is stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte is seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed around 6.15pm on Thursday, 28 July in Boston, Lincolnshire. Police officers and paramedics run towards Lilia after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area. A toy pram was left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.A man accused of murdering Lilia appeared in court this week after he was arrested following...
Heartbreaking details emerge after dad found his three kids and wife Sonia Loja dead in home
THE husband of a Connecticut woman who allegedly strangled her three kids in a tragic murder-suicide fainted to the ground after discovering his kids' dead bodies, according to neighbors. The children - Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 10, and, Jonael Panjon, 5 - appeared to have been strangled by their...
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
12-Year-Old Archie Battersbee Dies After Being Removed From Life Support
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy whose parents have been fighting to keep him on life support after he fell into a coma in April, died Saturday morning after British courts ruled to suspend treatment.“It’s with my deepest sympathy and sadness to tell you Archie passed at 12:15 today,” his mother, Hollie Dance, said from outside the hospital. “And can I just tell you, I’m the proudest mum in the whole world.”Dance and Battersbee’s father had been fighting to keep the boy alive since he was discovered unconscious at home on April 7 with severe brain injuries. The British High Court...
‘Well-respected’ teenager found hanged in boarding school room after drinking with friends
An 18-year-old model pupil at an elite £39,000-a-year boarding school was found hanged in his room after drinking with friends, an inquest heard.James Pickering, known as ‘Jimmy’ to friends, had been suffering from depression months before he was found dead in his room at Malvern College.The talented rugby player, described as the “talisman” of the college team, was discovered by friends on the morning of Sunday, 9 January this year.Worcestershire Coroners' Court heard the night before he died he drank between eight and 10 pints of beer with pals and had been in “good spirits”.During the pub crawl in Malvern,...
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home
An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
Vindictive dad’s disgusting question after trying to gas himself and his daughter, 3, to death when his wife asked for a divorce
An Adelaide father who attempted to murder his young daughter 'out of spite' and 'vindictiveness' towards his wife has been jailed for 14 years. Shaun Preston Mate, 45, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his then-three-year-old daughter days before his Supreme Court trial in June. The dad's desire to...
BBC
Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
