Public Safety

BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry

Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset

A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lilia Valutyte: CCTV shows girl, 9, playing in street minutes before she’s stabbed to death

New CCTV footage showns a nine-year-old girl playing in the street minutes before she is stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte is seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed around 6.15pm on Thursday, 28 July in Boston, Lincolnshire. Police officers and paramedics run towards Lilia after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area. A toy pram was left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.A man accused of murdering Lilia appeared in court this week after he was arrested following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Archie Battersbee Dies After Being Removed From Life Support

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy whose parents have been fighting to keep him on life support after he fell into a coma in April, died Saturday morning after British courts ruled to suspend treatment.“It’s with my deepest sympathy and sadness to tell you Archie passed at 12:15 today,” his mother, Hollie Dance, said from outside the hospital. “And can I just tell you, I’m the proudest mum in the whole world.”Dance and Battersbee’s father had been fighting to keep the boy alive since he was discovered unconscious at home on April 7 with severe brain injuries. The British High Court...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Well-respected’ teenager found hanged in boarding school room after drinking with friends

An 18-year-old model pupil at an elite £39,000-a-year boarding school was found hanged in his room after drinking with friends, an inquest heard.James Pickering, known as ‘Jimmy’ to friends, had been suffering from depression months before he was found dead in his room at Malvern College.The talented rugby player, described as the “talisman” of the college team, was discovered by friends on the morning of Sunday, 9 January this year.Worcestershire Coroners' Court heard the night before he died he drank between eight and 10 pints of beer with pals and had been in “good spirits”.During the pub crawl in Malvern,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY

