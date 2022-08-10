Timeline: Boeing delivers first 787 Dreamliner in more than a year

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) delivered its first 787 Dreamliner in more than a year on Wednesday after a lengthy halt, stemming from production problems, cost the U.S. planemaker at least $5 billion.

The restart in deliveries comes as a major relief for Boeing, which was struggling with the production of the wide-body jet for more than two years. It could also help the airline industry better tap this year's boom in travel demand.

Here is a timeline of the troubled 787 program since 2020:

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.