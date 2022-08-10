ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Donna Moyer
3d ago

She was right. Dad needs to understand she isn't his mother. Yes, she can be a positive role model for the teen and hopefully the boy will trust her & talk to her about important things when he needs advice or a listening ear. Glad things are taking a change for the better.

jimmy
3d ago

kid is already 15 not a lot of time to parent anyway. just make sure he doesn't walk all over you.

PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
Newsweek

