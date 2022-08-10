ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 7

Angela Pickett
3d ago

You know what is Best for you. Bur you need to keep your parents out of your business. They should not have access to your banking information. You don't have theirs. And you need to stop telling them everything . Be respectful but never do this🤔🤫They can control you if they have your money .And you don't live with them anymore 😉Good luck you sound like a good person who is willing to work for what you want 👏👏👏🙏🙏

Reply
14
cella
3d ago

please don't give your parents any of your money you are doing the right thing to keep the money for yourself and your future good luck

Reply
6
Related
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Pay Tuition for Daughter After Covering Funds for Stepson

It's no secret that affording higher education in the United States is a big topic of interest among politicians and the public. In most cases, higher education is so inaccessible that many are not able to access it without going into crippling debt. The current US student loan debt sits at $1.75 trillion nationwide, with over 48 million borrowers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Lazy#Financial Abuse#U S#The Allstate Foundation#Domestic Abuse#Americans
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy