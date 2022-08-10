ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Gun-toting, cocaine-using CT USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing mail: prosecutors

By Brian Brant
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (1010 WINS) — A Connecticut mail carrier who admitted to having a gun and using drugs while at work pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing mail from homes, said the state's U.S. Attorney's Office.

While employed as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Norwalk, Umberto Pignataro stole hundreds of pieces of mail, including packages and greeting cards that contained cash, gift cards and other items of value from December 2020 to May 2021, according to court documents and statements.

During the investigation, video surveillance captured the 46-year-old rifling through, destroying and pocketing pieces of mail while servicing his mail route.

In May 2021, Pignataro was confronted by investigators and confessed to stealing mail as well as possessing a gun and using cocaine while at work. He was then placed on unpaid leave.

He pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport on Tuesday to theft of mail by a postal employee.

Pignataro faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 17.

