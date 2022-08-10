ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Breeze Airways™ Adds Phoenix as Newest City, With New Service to Charleston and Provo

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is adding Phoenix, AZ, as the airline’s latest destination, with twice-weekly service to both Charleston, SC, and Provo, UT, with fares from just $29* one way.

Nice, Nicer, Nicest (Graphic: Business Wire)

Breeze also is adding another four routes between existing cities, with twice-weekly service between Charleston and Los Angeles; thrice-weekly flights between Westchester and Nashville, TN; twice-weekly service between New York/Westchester, NY, and Sarasota-Bradenton, FL; and weekly service between Tampa, FL, and Syracuse, NY.

“Breeze always seeks to connect cities which have previously had no nonstop service,” said Breeze’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Wuerger. “Charleston, our largest base, is one of the largest routes from Phoenix without existing nonstop service today, so we’re excited to announce the first nonstop to connect these two fantastic destinations – along with our other new routes announced today.”

New routes include:

From Phoenix, AZ:

  • Charleston, SC** (Wed and Sat, starting November 2, Nice from $89* one way; Nicer from $179*; and Nicest from $189*); and
  • Provo, UT** (Wed and Sat, starting November 2, Nice from $29* one way; Nicer from $69*; and Nicest from $79*).

From Charleston, SC:

  • Los Angeles, CA** (Fri and Mon, starting November 4, Nice from $99* one way; Nicer from $189*; and Nicest from $199*); and
  • Phoenix, AZ** (Wed and Sat, starting November 2, Nice from $89* one way; Nicer from $179*; and Nicest from $189*).

From New York/Westchester, NY:

  • Nashville, TN (Wed, Fri and Mon, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; and Nicer from $79*); and
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (Sat and Tues, starting November 5, Nice from $69* one way; and Nicer from $99*).

From Los Angeles, CA:

  • Charleston, SC** (Fri and Mon, starting November 4, Nice from $99* one way; Nicer from $189*; and Nicest from $199*).

From Nashville, TN:

  • New York/Westchester, NY** (Wed, Fri and Mon, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; and Nicer from $79*).

From Provo, UT:

  • Phoenix, AZ** (Wed and Sat, starting November 2, Nice from $29* one way; Nicer from $69*; and Nicest from $79*).

From Sarasota-Bradenton, FL:

  • New York/Westchester, NY (Sat and Tues, starting November 5, Nice from $69* one way; and Nicer from $99*).

From Syracuse, NY:

  • Tampa, FL** (Sat, starting November 19, Nice from $69* one way; Nicer from $99*; and Nicest from $129*).

From Tampa, FL:

  • Syracuse, NY** (Sat, starting November 19, Nice from $69* one way; Nicer from $99*; and Nicest from $129*).

Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, that will be delivered one per month over the next six years, with options for 40 more. When flying on the A220 aircraft, Guests may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice,’ ‘Nicer,’ and ‘Nicest.’

Breeze’s business model, which focuses on providing fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs, has continued to expand its footprint across the U.S. using mid-sized aircraft, such as the A220-300. The airline doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing and upgrades including premium seating.

* Introductory promotional fares are only available when booking a new reservation and on select routes. Supply is limited. No advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased by August 16, 2022 (11:59 pm ET) for travel by February 14, 2023. Price, rules and routes displayed includes taxes and government fees. Prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

** Route operated by A220 aircraft

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by the readers of Travel + Leisure in the magazine’s World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers nonstop routes between 31 cities in 19 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

