Shutterfly Expands Beyond Photo Personalization Into New “SIY”: Style It Yourself Design Era

Today, Shutterfly, the leading eCommerce personalized product and custom design brand, is celebrating its one-year acquisition anniversary of Spoonflower — a global Marketplace featuring Independent Artists — with the launch of 4,000 artist-led designs on Shutterfly products now available on the Shutterfly platform. With Spoonflower fully integrated into Shutterfly’s family of brands, Shutterfly is continuing to expand what people can do, make and buy beyond photo personalization.

Shutterfly is continuing to expand what people can do, make and buy beyond photo personalization. Now consumers can enjoy styling and shopping thousands of new artist-led designs on Shutterfly home décor and gifting products. (Photo: Business Wire)

A recent survey found that while 85% of Americans want to be involved in the process of creating personalized home decor and gifting items, they prefer choosing from curated designs rather than taking on a traditional DIY project. Shutterfly’s expansion into the world of design positions its debut as the foremost authority on “SIY”: Style It Yourself — a complement to Spoonflower’s DIY-friendly focus. The expansion of this custom design forum will allow Shutterfly to pivot into new spaces while supporting current industry trends and evolving the way consumers design and shop.

“A year following our acquisition, we are so excited about the impact Spoonflower has had on our family of brands and helping our customers to unlock the ‘creative within’ themselves,” said Hilary Schneider, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterfly. “This expands the brand’s reach past photo personalization and positions Shutterfly as a premier destination for stylized self-expression.”

Spoonflower’s Impact on Shutterfly’s Next Phase of Growth

Spoonflower features nearly 2M unique designs curated by 3.3M creatives who upload 4,000 new designs on average every day — including first-time design uploaders, hobbyists, enthusiasts, Interior Designers and small business owners — and ships products to more than 30,000 new customers each month.

Spoonflower is driving Shutterfly’s business forward by leveraging its vertically integrated production platform to deliver premium personalized products for millions of makers and small businesses, which facilitates closing the creative economy gap, a $2.25 trillion dollar industry. Makers are a fast-growing segment driven by massive growth in creative professionals using online platforms to market and sell unique designs across a variety of products.

Since its acquisition one year ago, Spoonflower’s U.S.-based order-to-shipment times have decreased by 50%, allowing customers to receive their products faster and facilitating Spoonflower Artists and Makers the ability to scale their businesses.

Spoonflower’s ability to expand its manufacturing footprint has contributed to a surge in wallpaper sales. This June, 30% of new Spoonflower customers chose wallpaper as their first-time purchase on the platform. This demonstrates that wallpaper is shifting from being a niche design aesthetic to a highly-desired product in the home space, and that Spoonflower is an increasingly popular choice for customers in the growing wallpaper category. Shutterfly’s expanded Research & Development resources have also increased Spoonflower’s depth in scale and automation strategies in color. Print-on-demand processing of Spoonflower product categories is also expanding into many of Shutterfly’s U.S.-based manufacturing facilities.

“We are so fortunate to have accomplished several milestones since being acquired by Shutterfly one year ago — leveraging Shutterfly’s manufacturing expertise and expanding our print-on-demand footprint in multiple U.S.-based cities, offering Spoonflower Independent Artists and Makers the ability to scale their businesses, and powering Shutterfly’s foray into design through the debut of Spoonflower Independent Artists featured on Shutterfly products,” said Spoonflower’s General Manager, Michael Jones.

About Shutterfly

The Shutterfly family of brands together make up the leading ecommerce and manufacturing platform for personalized products and custom design. Shutterfly is organized into three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com. Follow us on social @shutterfly.

About Spoonflower

Spoonflower is a global marketplace connecting and empowering artists, makers and consumers in the creative economy. The company’s on-demand digital platform has revolutionized the textile industry in its development of an eco-friendly, sustainable and scalable manufacturing process. With Spoonflower, consumers can either design their own patterns on premium wallpaper, home decor and fabric, or shop from a leading Marketplace of nearly 2M designs and 3.3M creatives. Today, Spoonflower is the design destination for its ever-increasing loyal global audience that places a premium on personal expression and aspires to convert their entrepreneurial dreams into thriving small businesses. Spoonflower was acquired by Shutterfly in 2021. For more information, visit spoonflower.com and follow us on social @spoonflower.

