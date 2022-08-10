ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Suspects who stole $3K, CBD jar from Bronx smoke shop sought

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SR8UU_0hBwmKlB00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a group of suspects wanted for robbing a Bronx smoke shop late last month, officials said.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, the suspects entered a smoke shop located at 606 Courtland Ave. in the South Bronx.

According to officials, the suspects removed CBD jars and approximately $3,000 dollars from behind the counter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6VI1_0hBwmKlB00
Photo credit NYPD

One of the suspects displayed a firearm during the robbery but no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

