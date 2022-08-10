FedEx Freight expands in Phoenix

FedEx Freight has opened a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix to meet growing demand in the Valley, company officials said.

“The continued growth in the Phoenix market coupled with our expanded footprint with additional doors provides us the much-needed capacity to meet the growing demand,” Scott Doleman, regional vice president, stated in a release.

The new facility, which opened earlier this summer, is "perfectly positioned to take on the growing Phoenix market," and it also brought FedEx Freight’s door count to almost 26,000 this year, according to the release.

“We’re talking about more than adding buildings or square footage,” said Lance Moll, FedEx Freight president and CEO. “This is about strategically planning capacity increases to better serve our customers in growing markets.”

Moll added the company has “several projects underway to modernize and selectively expand centers to increase capacity over the next several years.”

FedEx Freight is a subsidiary of FedEx Corp.