ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FedEx Freight expands in Phoenix

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSUhi_0hBwmFLY00

FedEx Freight has opened a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix to meet growing demand in the Valley, company officials said.

“The continued growth in the Phoenix market coupled with our expanded footprint with additional doors provides us the much-needed capacity to meet the growing demand,” Scott Doleman, regional vice president, stated in a release.

The new facility, which opened earlier this summer, is "perfectly positioned to take on the growing Phoenix market," and it also brought FedEx Freight’s door count to almost 26,000 this year, according to the release.

“We’re talking about more than adding buildings or square footage,” said Lance Moll, FedEx Freight president and CEO. “This is about strategically planning capacity increases to better serve our customers in growing markets.”

Moll added the company has “several projects underway to modernize and selectively expand centers to increase capacity over the next several years.”

FedEx Freight is a subsidiary of FedEx Corp.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gilbertsunnews.com

Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City’s No. 2 steps down to take Amazon job

Amazon has recruited the city of Mesa’s No. 2 official, Assistant Manager John Pombier, to serve as senior manager for community affairs in the Phoenix area. After 19 years with the city, Pombier served his last day on the seventh floor of Mesa City Plaza on July 21. The...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Jeremy Beren

Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Freight#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fedex Corp
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project

On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
scottsdale.org

High-end homes dodge falling demand

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe. The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season

PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy