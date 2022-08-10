ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Be Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before

By Aramide Tinubu
 3 days ago

Netflix ‘s Virgin River Season 5 is currently in production. The series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who moves to town from Los Angeles to reset her life. She ends up falling for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

Though fans have loved the series for five seasons, Virgin River Season 5 will be unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan looks at Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Was Hope’s Car Crash Really an Accident?

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be more diverse

Virgin River is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Though there are some sprinkles of diversity, the series could offer some more in-depth and intricate stories from people from marginalized communities. Breckenridge says this is something she’s been working toward since season 1.

“I’m hoping that in the future, we can bring more conversations to the table,” Breckenridge told Glamour . “In season five, we’re bringing some more LGBTQ+ stories into the show, which I think is absolutely wonderful. I’ve been fighting for diversity on the show since we started, and I think we’ve been slowly moving toward a lot of that. Certainly with our new showrunner and directors. Netflix is really trying to bring more inclusivity into programming.”

The new season will be unlike anything fans have seen before

In addition to the diversity, new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith seemingly has a new vision for the show. “I think it’s bigger and better than any of the seasons we’ve done yet,” Ben Hollingsworth who portrays Brady, told TV Line . “We’re doing some really ambitious stuff that you’ve never seen on Virgin River before. There’s a really big episode for Brady that’s gonna be a lot of fun for me to play. I imagine there’s gonna be some friction between Mike and Brady as it seems like Brie and Mike have become closer and closer. I would expect there’s gonna be some sort of reconciliation possibly between Jack and Brady now that he’s exonerated, but you’ll have to wait and see.”

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will pick up right after season 4

Fans all know that time moves strangely slowly in the series. In fact, Breckenridge finally broke down the series timeline, a revelation that left fans stunned.

“Things move slowly in Virgin River, ” she told Glamour . “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Now, instead of a couple of weeks’ time jump that usually happens between seasons, we know that season 5 will open where season 4 closed. “It starts the next morning,” the actor said. “So it’s like no time has passed.”

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: We Finally Know Who Shot Jack

Comments / 3

Susan Renneker
1d ago

Your going to ruin the wholesome wonderful story lines if you do that one of the reasons the show is such a success is because of the wholesome of the show!

Reply
2
Debs
3d ago

Cannot wait for Season 5 so hooked on this show!!! Fantastic writing, fantastic characters and the actors who portray them!! Hope we don’t have to wait too long!

Reply
2
