ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How James White's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to RB's retirement

One of the New England Patriots' most dependable and well-liked players is hanging up his cleats. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram, ending an eight-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles. After playing sparingly as a rookie in 2014, White carved out a role as Tom Brady's top pass-catching threat in the backfield while emerging as a team leader who was named captain multiple times.
NFL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

New England Patriots Running Back James White Announces NFL Retirement After 8 Seasons

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after playing eight seasons in the league. White was aiming to make his way back after undergoing hip surgery last September, which required him to miss a majority of the 2021 season. The Patriots, however, listed him on the team’s physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
FOX Sports

Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending

The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
NFL
TMZ.com

Patriots RB James White, 3x Super Bowl Winner, Retires From NFL

James White is hanging up his cleats ... the New England Patriots running back announced Thursday he's retiring from the NFL after 8 seasons in the league. White -- AKA "Sweet Feet" -- shared the announcement on social media ... in a heartfelt post where he addressed the Pats organization.
NFL
NBC Sports

Belichick, Kraft reflect on James White's impressive Patriots legacy

New England Patriots veteran running back James White has officially retired from the NFL after eight seasons. The former captain was known for his talent on the field, but also for his leadership in the Patriots' locker room. Many teammates have already demonstrated wide support for White on social media.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Larry Brown Sports

Key Patriots player announces retirement

One of the New England Patriots’ many Super Bowl heroes is calling it a career. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday. He thanked team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, Patriots fans and others in a lengthy statement. White played all eight of his...
NFL
NBC Sports

Curran, Johnson name standout players from Pats preseason opener

Sure, it's only preseason, but the New England Patriots' return to action against the New York Giants gave us plenty to chew on. The Patriots dropped the preseason opener 23-21 as Giants kicker Graham Gano drilled the game-winning field goal as time expired. Despite the result, there were some positive takeaways from New England's performance. With most of the starters getting the night off, some rookies and players competing for roster spots took advantage of their opportunities.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Rookies#American Football#Fcs#The New York Giants#Gillette Stadium
FanSided

New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Longtime Patriots Running Back Announces His Retirement

After spending eight years in the NFL, New England Patriots running back James White has decided to retire. Unfortunately for White, he has been dealing with a right hip injury since last year. His status for this upcoming season was up in the air because of it. White announced his...
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy