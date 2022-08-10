Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
NBC Sports
How James White's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to RB's retirement
One of the New England Patriots' most dependable and well-liked players is hanging up his cleats. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram, ending an eight-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles. After playing sparingly as a rookie in 2014, White carved out a role as Tom Brady's top pass-catching threat in the backfield while emerging as a team leader who was named captain multiple times.
Patriots-Giants Notebook: Thornton, Zappe Prove They Belong?
The New England Patriots drop their first preseason game of 2022 to the New York Giants, 23-21.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
New England Patriots Running Back James White Announces NFL Retirement After 8 Seasons
New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after playing eight seasons in the league. White was aiming to make his way back after undergoing hip surgery last September, which required him to miss a majority of the 2021 season. The Patriots, however, listed him on the team’s physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joshua Kelley, Chris Rumph Shine in Chargers' 29-22 Preseason Loss to Rams
The Chargers fell to the Rams 29-22 in the preseason opener.
FOX Sports
Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending
The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
TMZ.com
Patriots RB James White, 3x Super Bowl Winner, Retires From NFL
James White is hanging up his cleats ... the New England Patriots running back announced Thursday he's retiring from the NFL after 8 seasons in the league. White -- AKA "Sweet Feet" -- shared the announcement on social media ... in a heartfelt post where he addressed the Pats organization.
NBC Sports
Belichick, Kraft reflect on James White's impressive Patriots legacy
New England Patriots veteran running back James White has officially retired from the NFL after eight seasons. The former captain was known for his talent on the field, but also for his leadership in the Patriots' locker room. Many teammates have already demonstrated wide support for White on social media.
RELATED PEOPLE
Key Patriots player announces retirement
One of the New England Patriots’ many Super Bowl heroes is calling it a career. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday. He thanked team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, Patriots fans and others in a lengthy statement. White played all eight of his...
NBC Sports
Curran, Johnson name standout players from Pats preseason opener
Sure, it's only preseason, but the New England Patriots' return to action against the New York Giants gave us plenty to chew on. The Patriots dropped the preseason opener 23-21 as Giants kicker Graham Gano drilled the game-winning field goal as time expired. Despite the result, there were some positive takeaways from New England's performance. With most of the starters getting the night off, some rookies and players competing for roster spots took advantage of their opportunities.
Giants 23, Patriots 21: New England Rookies Shine In Preseason-Opener Loss
Bill Belichick implements unique, two play-caller system on Patriots' offense during preseason opener against the Giants.
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft react to James White's retirement
New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday morning. Tributes began to come in from several within the organization, including coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. Kraft released a statement Thursday afternoon, as the running back’s career comes to a close. White was a key...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
Longtime Patriots Running Back Announces His Retirement
After spending eight years in the NFL, New England Patriots running back James White has decided to retire. Unfortunately for White, he has been dealing with a right hip injury since last year. His status for this upcoming season was up in the air because of it. White announced his...
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0