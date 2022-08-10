Did you know that a new major motion picture was directed by someone from right here in Maine?. Kathryn Aselton was born in Milbridge. She competed in pageants in 1995 and was Miss Maine Teen USA 1995 and first runner-up at Miss Teen USA 1995. She graduated from Narraguagus High School in Harrington. She then attended Boston University School of Communications for two years before moving to Los Angeles to act.

MILBRIDGE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO