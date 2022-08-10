ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Scottie Scheffler Has Made $20 Million on the PGA Tour, but He Still Drives the ‘Dirty’ Car His Father Gifted Him in College

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Over the last seven months, Scottie Scheffler has gone from an up-and-coming PGA Tour star still searching for his first win to the No. 1 golfer in the world with a fat wallet to boot. He’s made more than $13 million in on-course winnings this season thanks to his four wins and nine top-10 finishes.

Scheffler has now earned more than $20 million in his young career, but that hasn’t changed the humble, grounded kid he’s always been. Despite the recent explosion of his bank account, Scheffler still drives the “dirty” 2012 Yukon his father gifted him in college.

Scottie Scheffler has made $20 million on the PGA Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hAa6_0hBwlBmR00
Scottie Scheffler smiles on the driving range prior to the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It’s been a monster year for Scheffler in more ways than one.

Not only has he recorded four wins to vault to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking and the FedEx Cup standings, but he’s also banked $13.2 million in on-course winnings. No one on the PGA Tour has earned more money than the Texan this season.

Over his first two years as a full-time PGA Tour pro, Scheffler didn’t win a single event and racked up just $7.3 million in on-course winnings. Thanks to his breakout 2022 season, the 26-year-old has now amassed $20 million in career earnings.

You would think that kind of infusion to his bank account would lead to some splurge purchases at some point, but that’s not how Scheffler rolls.

Scheffler still drives the “dirty” 2012 Yukon he received in college

When Scheffler was still attending the University of Texas, his father passed down the 2012 GMC Yukon he had been driving for a few years. Even though he’s become a multimillionaire since, Scheffler hasn’t even thought about replacing the old car.

“I do have the same car. It’s still really dirty,” Scheffler told reporters this week ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “I actually need to get it washed, but I don’t know if it’s worthy of me washing. It gets me from place to place. I’m not a big shopper, so as long as it keeps running, I’m probably gonna keep driving it.”

Scheffler said the car has about 178,000 miles on it because he doesn’t need to drive much himself.

“When I’m at home I go to the golf course, I go to the place where I work out, and then if we’re going to dinner it’s probably no more than five minutes from my house,” he said. “We usually take (his wife Meredith’s) car because she doesn’t wanna ride in mine.”

Considering the car doesn’t see much action during the PGA Tour season, it should still be able to last him at least a few more years. Scheffler is clearly in no rush to upgrade, so he might just earn another $20 million before he finally splurges on a new ride.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

RELATED: LIV Golf Reports: The PGA Tour Just Suffered its Most Debilitating Loss Yet

The post Scottie Scheffler Has Made $20 Million on the PGA Tour, but He Still Drives the ‘Dirty’ Car His Father Gifted Him in College appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 13

Gilbert Fresquez
3d ago

Smart man! I wish I had saved instead of partying and chasing meaningless relationships. I did settle down later but wasted lots money.

Reply
4
Robert Simonson
3d ago

Maybe he’s superstitious. I like the way he drives when he finishes he’s feet are all over the place. Very good player.

Reply
2
Related
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler melted down, likely ended his season — then did the remarkable

The scorecard shows a nine. But the kid won’t remember it. This FedEx St. Jude Invitational began with a glimmer for Rickie Fowler, and, if we’re being honest, that’s more than he’s had in some time. By now, you’re no doubt well versed in Fowler’s years-long descent and the various bids to recapture the form that made him a star, but this week, this week felt different. He had snuck in to the start of this week’s playoffs on the number — Mr. 125 in the season-long standings — though he was helped by the absence of those who have left for LIV. But who’s counting; Fowler was in.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"

Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Star, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Open Championship#Fedex Cup#Pga#Texan
Golf.com

2 common left-right putting mistakes — and how to troubleshoot both

Putting. Maybe you’re really good at it, but if you’ve found your way onto this blog post, you’re probably one of the countless golfers out there trying to get a little better at the elusive skill. As we’ve written about before, one of the single most important...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim exorcises TPC Southwind demons, Tony Finau can do no wrong and Rory McIlroy's slow start

A year and one week ago, Si Woo Kim began the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind a whopping 23 shots off the lead of Harris English. Without any chance of winning or even making that large of a move up the leaderboard, Kim decided to go full car crash, shooting a final-round 78 that included a back-nine 43, which included a 13 on a par 3. That's not a typo.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Report: Rookie Cameron Young "inclined" to stay put and snub LIV Golf

PGA Tour pro Cameron Young was last night reported to be heading over to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. A report by The Times of London claimed the rookie was following in the reported footsteps of Cameron Smith to the controversial series. Smith, 28, offered a "no comment" when asked...
GOLF
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

198K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy