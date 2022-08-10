Scottie Scheffler Has Made $20 Million on the PGA Tour, but He Still Drives the ‘Dirty’ Car His Father Gifted Him in College

Over the last seven months, Scottie Scheffler has gone from an up-and-coming PGA Tour star still searching for his first win to the No. 1 golfer in the world with a fat wallet to boot. He’s made more than $13 million in on-course winnings this season thanks to his four wins and nine top-10 finishes.

Scheffler has now earned more than $20 million in his young career, but that hasn’t changed the humble, grounded kid he’s always been. Despite the recent explosion of his bank account, Scheffler still drives the “dirty” 2012 Yukon his father gifted him in college.

Scottie Scheffler smiles on the driving range prior to the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It’s been a monster year for Scheffler in more ways than one.

Not only has he recorded four wins to vault to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking and the FedEx Cup standings, but he’s also banked $13.2 million in on-course winnings. No one on the PGA Tour has earned more money than the Texan this season.

Over his first two years as a full-time PGA Tour pro, Scheffler didn’t win a single event and racked up just $7.3 million in on-course winnings. Thanks to his breakout 2022 season, the 26-year-old has now amassed $20 million in career earnings.

You would think that kind of infusion to his bank account would lead to some splurge purchases at some point, but that’s not how Scheffler rolls.

Scheffler still drives the “dirty” 2012 Yukon he received in college

When Scheffler was still attending the University of Texas, his father passed down the 2012 GMC Yukon he had been driving for a few years. Even though he’s become a multimillionaire since, Scheffler hasn’t even thought about replacing the old car.

“I do have the same car. It’s still really dirty,” Scheffler told reporters this week ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “I actually need to get it washed, but I don’t know if it’s worthy of me washing. It gets me from place to place. I’m not a big shopper, so as long as it keeps running, I’m probably gonna keep driving it.”

Scheffler said the car has about 178,000 miles on it because he doesn’t need to drive much himself.

“When I’m at home I go to the golf course, I go to the place where I work out, and then if we’re going to dinner it’s probably no more than five minutes from my house,” he said. “We usually take (his wife Meredith’s) car because she doesn’t wanna ride in mine.”

Considering the car doesn’t see much action during the PGA Tour season, it should still be able to last him at least a few more years. Scheffler is clearly in no rush to upgrade, so he might just earn another $20 million before he finally splurges on a new ride.

