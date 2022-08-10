Read full article on original website
Daily Progress hosts webinar discussing Unite the Right anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday evening, the Daily Progress hosted a forum to discuss the anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. The goal was to talk about moving forward because there's no solving the issues without talking about them. Five years after hate groups held a...
Marking anniversary of torch march, Unite the Right on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marks five years since a torch march occurred at the University of Virginia, resulting in violent clashes between groups on opposing sides. Several people were injured in the confrontation near the UVA Rotunda that night, and video of the marchers carrying lit tiki torches...
Webinar held about law, democracy, and the torch march at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of the torch march on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. It happened the night before the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville. UVA's Jewish Studies Program hosted the webinar to share more about the effects the march...
Congregate Charlottesville holds a walking vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Friday night a walking vigil hosted by Congregate Charlottesville took place. It was a one-mile walk that started at the First Baptist Church on West Main. This is the oldest Black church in Charlottesville. They made five additional stops at places where people took a...
UVA Student Council Executive Board on anniversary of 2017 events
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- To mark the fifth anniversary of the events of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017, the University of Virginia Student Council Executive Board says it continues to support the people impacted. In a message sent on Thursday, the board urges UVA to take several steps to...
BWRT kicks off fall series with luncheon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time, the Business Women’s Round Table will be holding a Connections Luncheon. The BWRT, which was founded in 2004, aims to elevate the presence of women professionals by honoring, engaging and inspiring them. This works to drive business and economic and...
Remembering the Unite the Right rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday, people from around Charlottesville gathered near the University of Virginia Chapel to take a moment and remember what happened in the city five years ago. It was an emotional day on UVA Grounds as they remembered the events of the torch march and...
Discover Black Cville earns national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville program has earned national recognition for its community-building efforts. The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau reports the Discover Black Cville initiative received a U.S. Travel Association’s national Destiny Award. According to a release, this award program spans multiple categories and is...
JABA social engagement program recognized
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local organization that helps area adults with disabilities and the elderly stay active has been recognized on a national level. During the USAging Annual Conference in Texas, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging received an Aging Innovations and Achievement Award for its At Home with JABA Program.
Storytime returning to New Dominion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years, a childhood literacy program is resuming at a bookstore on the Downtown Mall. New Dominion Bookshop says its Storytime program will resume on Sept. 3. The program is free to attend and open to the public and it will take place weekly.
Local company selected for state program focused on domestic growth
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-area business has been accepted into a program for companies that want to grow their domestic sales. Innovative Software Solutions, a technology solutions provider, has been accepted into the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Economic Gardening program. The Charlottesville Office of Economic Development...
PCOB announces launch of online complaint portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several initiatives have been launched to help a Charlottesville board that has been created in the wake of issues with local law enforcement. Earlier this year, the Police Civilian Oversight Board looked for a company to help with an only system to receive and process...
Adoption special to mark Black Cat Appreciation Day
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be holding an adoption special on certain cats. Starting Friday, the Black Tie Cat special will drop adoption fees for all tuxedo cats to $22. This will run through Aug. 17, which is National Black Cat Appreciation Day. People interested...
Crews respond to fire in Crozet community
UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
Tickets on sale for annual chamber music festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is coming up. This year will be the 23rd year for the festival, which will include concerts, a special event at King Family Vineyards, and a free Community Concert at the Paramount Theater. Tickets are now on sale for various...
Feel Good Friday: Scrappy Elephant opens new location in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From art teacher to business owner, Sarah Sweet has changed the way artists can get supplies. She opened a second location of her store, the Scrappy Elephant, on Thursday, and she is already receiving a lot of support. “The Scrappy Elephant is a creative reuse...
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
UVA finds existing medication may help severe COVID patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System may have found a new way to help those hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19. A small study found that a monoclonal antibody medication called dupilumab, which is used to treat asthma and eczema, can help improve survival rates for severe COVID patients.
UVA falls to Charlotte in preseason opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The UVA men's soccer team fell to Charlotte 3-2 in their preseason opener at Klockner. The 49ers got on the board early when Alex Willis connected to Kameron Lacey to put home. Virginia came close to evening the score just before halftime with a goal from Leo Afonso but was ruled offside.
Kings Dominion prepares for more thrills and family fun for the 2023 season
DOSWELL, VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kings Dominion, the region's premier amusement park has announced that they have a full lineup of seasonal events for the fall and winter that will offer more fun and memories for guests of all ages. Kings Dominion will have fall and winter dates. Here is the list of the following events for the fall or winter event dates:
