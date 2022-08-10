ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

abc27.com

Bag policies for Hershey Entertainment venues

HERSHEY, Pa.(WHTM) — With security at major entertainment venues across the nation becoming more strict, Hershey is no exception. Bag policies and what you can take into entertainment venues are constantly changing to keep up with safety trends across the country. If you are seeing a concert or attending...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Hours for Dark Nights, Hersheypark Halloween

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be hard to believe, but autumn is right around the corner, which means that Hersheypark will be celebrating Halloween very soon. Between Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the park will be open for seven weekends, which is more days than the park has been open in the history of the Halloween event.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

7 Local Waffle Destinations

Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Calvin

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Calvin is shown above “posing nobly with the tulips he just peed on” at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, says his owner, Rob Cochran. “Calvin is a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Fox Run: Neighborhoods of the Future

Bridging neighborhoods of the past with a nod to neighborhoods of the future, that’s what you will find at Fox Run on the campus of Londonderry Village, a continuing care retirement community. Fox Run is our new pocket neighborhood style independent living expansion that offers a variety of living options surrounded by open green space while being nestled in the farm lands of Lebanon County.
PALMYRA, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg High Football Coach One of Three Charged in Car Scam

>Harrisburg High Football Coach One of Three Charged in Car Scam. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Three people have been charged in connection with unlicensed car sales over the internet. Harrisburg High School's football Coach Calvin Everett is one of the suspects charged with acting as a car dealer without a license. Pennsylvania State Police said Everett was working with Keith Fry and Earnest Fry to illegally buy and sell more than 150 vehicles on Facebook and Craigslist in the Harrisburg area. More than 50 of the vehicles had their odometers tampered with before being sold.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video

If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
DAUPHIN, PA
lebtown.com

It’s your chance to live like an industrial tycoon at Annville’s Millard Mansion

When it was built, it was said to be one of the most elaborate and expensive homes ever constructed in the entire Lebanon Valley. The stately Millard Mansion sits at the entrance to the Pennsy Supply quarry in Annville, from whence lime has been mined in prodigious quantities since the late 1880s. The quarry was taken over by Jacob Millard at the turn of the century and remained in control by the scions of that early Lebanon industrial family which still gives its name to Millardsville in the eastern part of the county.
ANNVILLE, PA
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 8

Robin C. Davis, 48, of West Grove, passed away on July 30, 2022 at her residence. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of Steven J. Davis of Kennett Square and the late Mary Elizabeth Sharpless Davis. Robin worked in the Kennett Consolidated School District for 24 years and...
WEST GROVE, PA

