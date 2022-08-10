Read full article on original website
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
For the first time, Port Covington to become part of Fleet Week
Fleet Week makes its return to Baltimore in less than a month. This year, for the first time ever some historic ships will dock at Port Covington.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County spends millions to revive downtown Essex
Essex, the waterfront community on Baltimore County’s east side, has been declining for years. Steel manufacturing jobs vanished after Bethlehem Steel shut down in 2003, but some aerospace players are still active in the region. It is struggling with one of the highest crime rates in the county. Population...
pasadenavoice.com
Anglers Lure Big Fish, Bigger Prizes
Hitting the beach, relaxing in a sand chair and listening to waves gently crash is a popular summer activity in our area, but for a special group of big fish anglers, their preferred view is from on the water, on the waves, often many miles away from the shore. From...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore Fire Truck Burns While on Duty
A Baltimore (MD) City Fire Department reserve truck caught fire while it was on duty Saturday in Harbor East, according to a report published by WBFF Fox News 45. According to the report, the 2006 Seagrave haz-mat truck was being used while the regular duty apparatus was being repaired. The...
whatsupmag.com
The Boatyard Opening Day Rockfish Tournament
Anglers traded fishing stories about what they caught and what got away at Boatyard Bar & Grill’s annual Opening Day Rockfish Tournament after-party. The tournament was held on May 1st and saw about 400 fishermen on 80 boats fishing the re-opening of striped bass season. Mick Young reeled in the winning 50-and-3/4-inch rockfish for Pasadena Yacht Yard team run by Capt. Steve Wagner. P.Y.Y also took second place as Roy Dove caught a 48” fish. Overall, P.Y.Y. brought in four fish of more than 40 inches. “We have fished this tournament for 10 years,” Wagner says. “The last time they had the tournament, we got second place, which was the best we have ever done. We caught multiple big fish. Today was our day.” Brayden Hogbin, age 12, captured the Youth Prize with a 45-and-3/4-inch fish while the women’s winner was Tracy Ring, who reeled in a 40.5” rockfish. “The purpose of the tournament is a fun, feel-good rite of spring and fishing with friends,” Boatyard owner Dick Franyo said. “It’s catch-and-release. It’s not a big-money tournament. “Last time we had the event in 2019, the fishing was difficult,” he added. “All the fish had left the Bay. It’s been a cold spring this year, so the big fish were still in the Bay. It was quite good.” So was the after-party. It attracted about 900 guests, who enjoyed drinks, a buffet, and music from the Timmie Metz Band featuring Tambo. The event raised $25,000, which will benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, and the Annapolis Police Department Youth Fishing Camp.
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Anne Arundel County Wants the Navy’s Greenbury Point to Remain a Wetland, Not Become an 18-Hole Golf Course
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has formally proposed to the Navy that a 150-acre wetland forest called Greenbury Point, being eyed by the Naval Academy in Annapolis as an 18-hole golf course, instead be turned over to Anne Arundel on a long-term lease for public use as a conservation area.
Opinion: Time to overhaul Baltimore County’s planning, development review and zoning process
A Baltimore County attorney and former planning director have ideas on how the county could improve its planning, development review and zoning processes. The post Opinion: Time to overhaul Baltimore County’s planning, development review and zoning process appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
Wbaltv.com
Gates on Route 50 at Chesapeake Bay Bridge are part of elaborate new lane-closure system
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New gates on U.S. Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be part of an elaborate, first-of-its-kind automated lane-closure system. The Maryland Transportation Authority said the new $58 million project is designed to improve worker safety and save drivers time. Over the past five years,...
Wbaltv.com
'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator
Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
Halloween in August? Spirit Halloween already opening stores in Maryland
There are four locations open right now including one in Bel Air in Harford County. At least 19 stores will open in the state before Halloween.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
oceancity.com
Passing the Filet Knife
If you’ve heard there’s a new girl in town, then you heard right! Christina Pyle, of Catch-n-Carry, a local Ocean City fileting company, has been passed the metaphorical torch- or fileting knife in this case. A Baltimore County native, Pyle was given the opportunity to filet the biggest...
Nottingham MD
Police, Mission BBQ announce 9/11 effort to support Baltimore County Police Foundation
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department and Mission BBQ in Nottingham are teaming up to support a worthy cause. Patrons who stop by the Mission BBQ in Perry Hall/Nottingham now through September 11 will be able to purchase a 9/11 Never Forget Hometown Heroes Cup. With each purchase, Mission...
Wbaltv.com
Crews demolish several rowhomes near sinkhole on North Avenue
Baltimore City is demolishing several rowhomes near the site of a sinkhole that opened up on North Avenue. SkyTeam 11 video shows what the scene was like near the 700 block of East North Avenue. Crews are trying to shore up the drainage around the site, but things are getting...
weaa.org
Lease extended for makeshift morgue in Baltimore parking garage
(Baltimore, MD) -- The lease for a makeshift morgue in a parking garage in downtown Baltimore has been extended. The Maryland Board of Public Works extended the lease to help alleviate the backlog of cases in the city due to the pandemic, the rising number of homicides and drug overdose deaths.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Middle River
BALTIMORE, MD—A woman from Baltimore who enjoys playing the daily numbers games recently decided to start playing more scratch-offs and ended up winning $50,000 on the $10 Money Rush game. “This’ll be used for bills,” she said with a smile on August 9 as she claimed the prize at...
Wbaltv.com
Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
