Anglers traded fishing stories about what they caught and what got away at Boatyard Bar & Grill’s annual Opening Day Rockfish Tournament after-party. The tournament was held on May 1st and saw about 400 fishermen on 80 boats fishing the re-opening of striped bass season. Mick Young reeled in the winning 50-and-3/4-inch rockfish for Pasadena Yacht Yard team run by Capt. Steve Wagner. P.Y.Y also took second place as Roy Dove caught a 48” fish. Overall, P.Y.Y. brought in four fish of more than 40 inches. “We have fished this tournament for 10 years,” Wagner says. “The last time they had the tournament, we got second place, which was the best we have ever done. We caught multiple big fish. Today was our day.” Brayden Hogbin, age 12, captured the Youth Prize with a 45-and-3/4-inch fish while the women’s winner was Tracy Ring, who reeled in a 40.5” rockfish. “The purpose of the tournament is a fun, feel-good rite of spring and fishing with friends,” Boatyard owner Dick Franyo said. “It’s catch-and-release. It’s not a big-money tournament. “Last time we had the event in 2019, the fishing was difficult,” he added. “All the fish had left the Bay. It’s been a cold spring this year, so the big fish were still in the Bay. It was quite good.” So was the after-party. It attracted about 900 guests, who enjoyed drinks, a buffet, and music from the Timmie Metz Band featuring Tambo. The event raised $25,000, which will benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, and the Annapolis Police Department Youth Fishing Camp.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO