High Powered Rifles Sales Ban | Bus Service Requested | Homecoming Fest
Naperville’s City Council will vote on a proposed ban on sales of certain high powered rifles in Naperville at their Tuesday meeting. The ordinance was discussed at the group’s meeting last month and has since undergone several changes. Previously some semi-automatic handguns as well as large-capacity magazines for handguns had been included on the sale ban list, but have since been removed. There are also exceptions which would allow sales of high powered rifles to federal, state or local law enforcement agencies and officers, as well as the U.S. military. The ban would apply to licensed gun sellers, but not private sales by unlicensed parties. If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
dgsd.org
New Location for Payment Drop Box at Village of Downers Grove
The District payment drop box located at the Downers Grove Village Hall has temporarily moved to a new location during their construction, effective Thursday, August 11, 2022. The new location is in front of the parking garage located at 5155 Mochel Dr. in Downers Grove. To access this drop box, you will need to enter the drive from Washington St. If you turn on Mochel Dr. you will not be able to turn left to access the drop box as it is a one way. Please see the map and pictures below to help you find the location.
India Day | 248th Ave Noise Reduction Walls | Back To School Bash
This Sunday, August 14, Indian Community Outreach will hold its annual India Day Parade and Celebration. The event will run from noon through 10 p.m., and will celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. The festivities will take place at Rotary Hill, honoring Indian culture through dance, an Indian bazaar, food, and a Bollywood concert featuring Guru Randhawa. The India Day Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. on Mill Street near Naperville North High School, ending at Jackson Avenue near Rotary Hill Park. NCTV17 will broadcast the parade live both online and on air.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
positivelynaperville.com
Apply now for 10-week Citizen Police Academy that begins Sept. 28, 2022
Above / Naperville Police Department, located at 1350 Aurora Avenue, is now accepting applications for its Fall Citizen Police Academy, a course that includes interactive discussions and hands-on demonstrations of various areas of policework. The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for a 10-week Citizen Police Academy (CPA) to...
wjol.com
Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors
Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
City Council to Vote on Proposed Ban On Assault Weapon Sales in Naperville
Naperville City Council will vote on Tuesday, August 16, on a proposed ban to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles in Naperville. The original ordinance was discussed at the July 19 city council meeting, with about 50 speakers on both sides of the issue giving their opinions during public comment. Since then, it has seen some changes.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
thehinsdalean.com
Once upon a time
Say cheese - This photo in Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," shows on of the barns on Walker's farm, which was located near Ayres and Garfield avenues. "In addition to raising crops and livestock, Walker became one of Illinois' first cheese manufacturers. This barn likely housed the factory, producing 100-pound cheeses that were shipped to Chicago and beyond. Walker experimented with various methods and products and his farm became well-known. Recognized by the US government as a 'model of agriculture,' the farm was visited by Japanese students in the 1870s studying American farming methods."
fox32chicago.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
WIFR
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
roselle.il.us
Roselle Recycles Event Planned for September 10
The Village of Roselle, in partnership with Itasca Bank & Trust Co. and Flood Brothers, is hosting the Roselle Recycles event on Saturday, September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Roselle Metra Station. at the Roselle Metra Station, 540 Irving Park Rd. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, including a list of acceptable items for the event, please visit the Roselle Recycles page.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens in Oswego and Aurora, IL
August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to the Oswego/Aurora Illinois area. Scooter’s Coffee, based...
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Three Rivers Festival Happening This Weekend
The Channahon Three Rivers Festival will begin on August 10th and runs through 14th. Our sponsors for this years festival includes Financial Plus Credit Union with locations in Morris and Diamond, Three Rivers Public Library, and Remax Ultimate Professionals Nancy Benard. Several activities will be taking place through the Three...
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
warrenville.il.us
Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
WSPY NEWS
Former Yorkville City Council member appointed as judge
Attorney and former Yorkville City Council alderman Carlo Colosimo is being appointed as an associate judge in Kendall County. Colosimo will fill the vacancy made by Judge John McAdams who was appointed to a vacant circuit judge position. Colosimo has been practicing law since 1999. Colosimo graduated from Northern Illinois...
