ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Larry Wilmore to Host the 46th Annual Humanitas Prizes (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3jpB_0hBwjUEa00

Click here to read the full article.

Comedian, writer and actor Larry Wilmore has been tapped to host the 46th Annual Humanitas Prizes, which return as an in-person event on September 9, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Wilmore is a previous Humanitas winner, having served as creator, writer and exec producer of “The Bernie Mac Show,” which won two of the prizes (along with an Emmy and a Peabody over five seasons). Next up he’s the exec producer, along with Kerry Washington, of the legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” which comes from Onyx Collective and will air on Hulu this fall.

Also at this year’s Humanitas Prizes, Nkechi Okoro Carroll will lead the New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Award presentations.

“We are truly honored to have Larry Wilmore host the 46th Humanitas Prizes and Nkechi Okoro Caroll present our awards for emerging writers,” said Humanitas executive director Michelle Franke. “Larry’s legacy as a writer alone – from ‘In Living Color’ to ‘Insecure’ – is as far-reaching as it will be long-lasting, and that says nothing of his work as a beloved actor and comedian. Nkechi’s commitment to emerging writers, mentorship, and her desire to better the world through creative work is inspiring. Having hired from our New Voices Fellowship before, Nkechi is the perfect person to helm the presentation of Humanitas’s New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Awards.”

This year’s Humanitas nominees include “Maid,” “This Is Us,” “Queen Sugar,” “Pachinko,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Somebody Somewhere” and “Black-ish.” The Humanitas Prizes recognize “television and film writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced way.” The award is given out in nine categories, including comedy, drama and limited series. Go here for a full list of this year’s nominees.

Wilmore’s credits also include Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish.” He hosted the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington D.C. as well. Okoro Carroll is exec producer/showrunner of The CW’s drama series “All American” and creator/showrunner of “All American: Homecoming” and “Found.” Her other credits include “The Resident,” “Rosewood,” “Bones” and “The Finder.” Okoro Carroll is currently in an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lucy Liu Joins Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucy Liu is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full,” Variety has learned exclusively. Liu will star in the series alongside previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane as well as cast members William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams. The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce. In the show,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’

Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Directing (Comedy Series) – Palestinian American Director Cherien Dabis Could Be the First Woman of Color to Win the Category

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
MOVIES
Variety

Colman Domingo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Samantha Hanratty Among 2022 Television Humanitarian Awards Honorees

The Creative Coalition has announced its impressive crop of high profile honorees for this year’s eighth annual Television Humanitarian Awards Gala. The list includes James Cromwell (“Succession”), Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”); and Samantha Hanratty (“Yellowjackets”), along with Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”), and Paul Scheer (“Black Monday”). The Television Humanitarian Awards Gala, which takes place during Emmy week, highlights prominent figures in the television industry, as well as 2022 Emmy Award nominees who use the power of their celebrity for social good. “Grey’s Anatomy” co-executive producer and writer Jamie Denbo has also been named the recipient of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Larry Wilmore
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Variety

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault, the Nashville police department confirmed to Variety. The arrest took place following the announcement that Branch was splitting from her husband of three years, “The Black Keys” drummer Patrick Carney. TMZ first reported the arrest, adding that court documents revealed Branch had slapped Carney in the face “one to two times.” Branch’s bail was set at $1,000. Branch and Carney married in 2019. Branch said in a statement to TMZ while announcing the split: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Lifetime Will Still Debut Anne Heche Movie After Her Car Crash: This Project Is ‘Important’ to Her

Click here to read the full article. During the Television Critics Association press conference on Thursday, Lifetime presented a panel for “Girl in Room 13,” an upcoming movie starring Anne Heche. The actor, who was was originally set to be on the panel, was in a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 and has been in the hospital since. At the top of the panel, the network stated that remarks were taped before recent events. “As many of you know and remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Humanitas#Drama Series#Carroll
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’

Click here to read the full article. Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit. “Telling Lorne was really hard,” McKinnon said. “He knew it was coming. He was very sweet. But...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Launches Film/TV Score Label With Universal Production Music

Click here to read the full article. Award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams is launching a new label for his work as a joint venture with Universal Production Music, the two parties announced Thursday. Gregson-Williams, whose credits include “The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci” and all four “Shrek” films, as well as HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” is one of the most sought-after composers in film and TV. The new label, “Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams,” will feature mood-based album themes “ranging from action-packed chases to apprehensive tension and impulsive ripples, all with Gregson-Williams’ signature compositional style and sound.” The label’s creation was inspired by wanting...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
Variety

L.A. Reid’s HitCo, Label Home to Jennifer Lopez and Saint Jhn, Sold to Concord (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. HitCo Entertainment, the music company launched by Antonio L.A. Reid (pictured at left) and Charles Goldstuck (at right) in 2017, has been sold to Concord, Variety has learned through multiple sources. Home to such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Saint Jhn, Outkast’s Big Boi, Yella Beezy and Dixie D’Amelio, HitCo had been distributed through ADA. Concord, a private company funded by long-term institutional capital, in addition to equity holders from Concord’s senior management team, represents close to 900,000 songs and trades in recorded music, music publishing, theatrical and original productions. Headquartered in Nashville, it has...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Gets New Preview Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Warner Bros. released a new promo for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the upcoming daytime talk show fronted by the youngest female EGOT winner, which is set to premiere on September 12. The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music. The show will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “The...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Shannon Bream Will Take the Reins of ‘Fox News Sunday’

Click here to read the full article. Shannon Bream has been picked to take over “Fox News Sunday”, the Fox News politics and public affairs program long anchored by Chris Wallace, making her the first female correspondent to anchor the show in its 26-year history. Her official tenure on the show begins September 11, Fox News said Thursday. Bream will continue as the network’s chief legal correspondent. A rotation of journalists will guest anchor Bream’s current program the midnight-centered “Fox News @ Night,” until a permanent replacement is named. “It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jon Batiste Exits ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ Louis Cato Named New Bandleader

Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste is leaving “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after seven seasons, Colbert announced Thursday night on the show. He’s exiting to “pursue personal and professional interests.” Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis — and the Colbert’s band, which previously had been called “Stay Human” under Batiste’s direction, will be renamed “The Late Show Band.” Cato will take over permanently when the show returns for its eighth season on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “Louis has done a great job this summer, and he is very humble,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Damon Lindelof: Make ‘Less Marvel Movies’ So ‘Each One Can Be a Bit More Special’

Damon Lindelof watches every Marvel movie, but he’s starting to think there’s simply too many of them. The “Lost” and “Watchmen” showrunner joined Vulture’s “Into It” podcast to discuss his preference for endings, which he said is the opposite mentality of the never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lindelof shared his belief that the sheer number of Marvel movies actually works against the brand because it ends up making each entry feel less special. “It’s always going to be hard because once you’ve got someone’s attention, you want to keep it. And so the idea of letting it go and not knowing if...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Emma Thompson Calls Intimacy Coordinators ‘Fantastically Important,’ Jokes Maybe Sean Bean ‘Accidentally Had One at Home’

Click here to read the full article. Emma Thompson has defended the role of intimacy coordinators on set in a new interview. During an appearance on the Australian “Fitzy & Wippa” radio show to promote her new film, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” one of the presenters asked the Oscar-winning actor what she made of Sean Bean’s recent comments in which he decried the use of intimacy coordinators in productions. “Emma, I wanted to bring this up because I read it during the week, quite timely, but for the more intimate scenes that you guys had to do in the film,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is August 12, 2022, which means final round voting begins today, followed by 10 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 22 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 31 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.WE HAVE A HOST! WE HAVE A HOST! And it was the most obvious — and perfect — choice for NBC this year. If Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weren’t going to host the Emmys (and trust me, neither talk show star had a DROP of interest in doing this gig again), why...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy