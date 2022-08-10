Read full article on original website
Michigan House Democrats seek censure of Rep. Rendon over election tampering allegations
State Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City) at a right-wing rally calling for a so-called "audit" of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 | Laina G. Stebbins. Michigan House Democrats released a resolution Friday that would censure state Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City) for coercive abuse of office in service of a crime.
Watchdog group: State corporate political donations double since 2020
Corporate donors have given Wisconsin Republican Party groups more than three times as much money as they have to Democratic Party groups so far this year, according to a campaign finance watchdog group, and they are spending twice as much on political contributions as they did two years ago. Through...
Iowa counties can receive funds to make polling locations more accessible
Iowa counties will receive grants using federal dollars to help improve accessibility of polling places. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) Every county in Iowa will receive $1,000 to improve the accessibility of polling locations to ensure all Iowans with disabilities can vote in the November election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Friday.
Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’
TOPEKA — Melissa Leavitt says her ability to raise money to pay for a statewide hand recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion rights will “have a lot to do with God moving in people’s lives.”. Leavitt ordered the recount before the 5 p.m. Friday...
Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small...
Betsy Johnson hired petition circulators from Craigslist to qualify for Oregon governor race
Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services used Craigslist to hire petition circulators for Betsy Johnson's campaign for governor. (Screenshot) Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot.
Just two Alaska lieutenant governor candidates say 2020 presidential vote was fair
Alaska Division of Elections director Gail Fenumiai talks to reporters on March 22 as Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer prepares to answer questions. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Several of Alaska’s 10 candidates for lieutenant governor either say they believe former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud or have not answered questions about the topic.
How Wisconsin’s close elections shape — and are shaped by — national politics
Many political observers see Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest as a proxy war between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. “If November is a referendum on Biden, Republicans win. If it’s a referendum on Trump, Democrats win,” said JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics, quoting the conventional wisdom expressed by political consultants of both parties during a panel discussion Thursday with state and national political reporters. To win, Michels will want to focus on Biden’s record, while incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will attempt to tie Michels to Trump, who could quickly become a liability for the GOP challenger.
Registered to vote in April, independent candidate seeks fourth spot in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race
Shoshana Gungerstein, a nonpartisan candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an abortion-rights rally on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Shoshana Gungurstein moved to Juneau during the COVID-19 pandemic. She registered to vote in Alaska in April. Now, she’s running for U.S. Senate and...
‘They’re trying to distract and divide us’
A new national nonprofit is organizing parents, teachers and students in Michigan to fight right-wing activism in education, including Republican-led legislation that critics say will silence educators attempting to teach about race and racism. The organization, the Campaign for Our Shared Future, launched in 2021 and has since gone on...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in...
Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus
Montana lawmakers will weigh in on whether to hold a special session in September to return some of the state’s $1.5 billion estimated budget surplus to taxpayers and reduce bonded debt. “These unforeseen, unappropriated and surplus tax collections belong to the people of Montana,” said a letter from Republicans...
Some publications blocked by new prison mail policy in NM
A prisoner at Rhode Island's John J. Moran Medium Security Prison, watches television during free time in his wheel chair in 2013. New Mexico's prison system is the latest to outsource its mail to a private corporation. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Censorship of communication between incarcerated people and the...
State launches training workshops for paraprofessionals amid shortages
The Department of Education is partnering with 321 Insight for the training program. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) New Hampshire’s Department of Education is attempting to tackle a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals with a new training program, the department announced this week. In partnership with 321 Insight, a...
African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit
Charles Diggs Jr. became the first African American to serve on Capitol Hill in Michigan. He was first elected in 1954. Since then, at least one African American has represented in Congress a portion of Detroit — the largest majority-Black city in the nation — with civil rights leaders becoming a powerful force in the Democratic Party in the ensuing decades.
Textbook fees, complexity need state investment
There was lots of talk during special session on how to get money in Hoosiers’ hands from the state’s unprecedented $6.1 billion surplus. Cutting gas taxes, suspending utility taxes and sending refund checks were just a few. Ultimately lawmakers settled for a $1 billion rebate. The problem is...
Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730.
As the first week of school comes to a close with a shortage of nearly 3,000 teachers in the state, Nevada faces another staffing shortage in its education system — mental health professionals. The state would need 35 times as many school social workers, 3.7 times as many school...
Activists accuse Md. Labor Dept. of slow-walking heat protection regulations for workers
A video of a UPS driver collapsing on the job in Arizona went viral last month. After a brief pause, the employee rises and goes back to work. Millions of workers are toiling under similar conditions as heat waves ravage the country this summer. In Maryland, backers of legislation to...
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers
Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
Health care professionals call for federal help addressing Oregon’s youth mental health crisis
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, met with parents, students and mental healthcare professionals at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland. (Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon’s mental health professionals for young people are frustrated. At a roundtable...
