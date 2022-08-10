Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at two baseball players
As many know, the Little League complex off Park Street was named after Arthur “Swat” McCabe and Clyde Waters, two fellows who played for the famed New Departure (N.D.) teams in the 1920’s. Waters had reached minor league level, while McCabe had two stints in the majors.
connecticuthistory.org
Moses Wheeler: Legendary Housatonic Ferryman
Before the bridge bearing his name carried cars and trucks over the Housatonic River, Moses Wheeler carried passengers across the same stretch of water as the operator of the first ferry from Stratford to Milford—over 350 years ago. Providing a crucial transportation service, the Wheeler family continued to operate the ferry in southwestern Connecticut for three generations.
WTNH.com
Teamwork saves young Middletown football player’s life
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – “I just woke up in the hospital and that’s all I can recall,” said Jamir Hamilton, regarding the aftermath of a serious car crash in June 2021 that took the life of his best friend. Hamilton left the crash with a severe...
wiltonbulletin.com
Sleeping Giant among four CT parks to close Saturday after reaching capacity
HAMDEN — Four state parks have closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was the first to close for the day around 9:27 a.m., officials said. Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield was next around 10:41...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
Bristol Press
Silver Alert for Southington teen canceled
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Kayla Griffin. The 16-year-old has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since sometime Thursday, according to police. Griffin stands 5 foot, 5 inches...
Officials get tour of new state-of-the-art middle school in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is one of the newest, and most high-tech, middle schools in Connecticut. Middletown’s Beman Middle School also carries on the legacy of an important family name. Some of the state’s top officials got a look inside Thursday morning. Beman Middle School is home to an innovation center to get kids […]
nerej.com
The Fremont Group sells two properties in Founders Plaza business park to Milton East Hartford Investments, LLC for $50 million
Hartford, CT The Fremont Group (Fremont) has completed the sale of Riverview Sq., a two-tower 325,00 s/f class A office complex and 155 Founders Plaza, a 50,000 s/f signature office building both located in Founders Plaza business park. The properties along with two adjacent parking lots were sold for $50 million to Milton East Hartford Investments, LLC. This sale is one of the largest suburban office transactions to occur in Central Connecticut since 2012.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
U.S. Coast Guard cutter Barque Eagle returns to home port in CT
(WTNH) – After making stops all summer, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Barque Eagle is back in its home port in Connecticut tonight. Known as America’s Tall Ship, it has served as a classroom at sea for future cadets since 1946. Photojournalist Ryan Bernat was on board as the ship arrived in New London on […]
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Deal near to preserve Deer Lake in Killingworth as open space
The Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council is finalizing a deal to sell the property to nonprofit Pathfinders, Inc., which would preserve it.
fallriverreporter.com
Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp
Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
NewsTimes
Patagonia store at New Haven's Shops at Yale to close this month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Shops at Yale will soon have a vacancy to fill at its 1 Broadway storefront in New Haven. That’s because the Patagonia shop currently in its place announced it will be closing its doors later this month.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic alert was issued by Hartford police ahead of a popular concert. Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Friday night. The sold out concert begins at 8 p.m., but concertgoers are showing up early to tailgate. Concertgoers like...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut Clear the Shelters Kitty Cam
NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again working to Clear the Shelters this year. From August 1 through August 31, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend. Above is our Kitty Cam set up at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.
