Latest Nick’s Kids Habitat house dedicated Thursday
A Tuscaloosa family was handed the keys to their new home on Thursday. Kanika Cotton and her two children have finally moved into their new Habitat for Humanity home. Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is a nonprofit housing organization. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an...
Family focused on recovery in wake of devastating crash
Life looks a whole lot different for the Martin family a month after a devastating crash on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Kara Martin shattered her foot in the incident and two of her children are recovering from their injuries at home. Her 7-year-old twins Malcolm and Miracle, however, remain hospitalized in Birmingham.
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 11, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Sandra Renee Eatmon, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 26th Avenue in Northport. Eatmon is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge. Timond Dreshad Daniels, 27,...
Coker woman killed in Lowndes County wreck Thursday
A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County killed a woman from Coker and injured another man from Northport. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 21 near the 102-mile marker, about 20 miles south of Hayneville in Lowndes County. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving...
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 82 Thursday
A 21-year-old man from Duncanville has died after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. The incident happened on U.S. Highway 82 near the 55-mile marker, about 1 mile east of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Samuel R. Ellis was fatally injured when he was struck by an SUV driven...
Residents tired of floods when rain hits their street
Sharon Binion, a resident of Tuscaloosa who lives off 10th Avenue on 19th Street has been greatly affected over the years by flooding during heavy rainfall. On Thursday afternoon the Tuscaloosa area experienced some of that extensive rainfall and Binion’s property was once again flooded. Binion has lived at...
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle out 6-8 weeks
The Crimson Tide held its seventh practice of the fall camp on Wednesday, and their first scrimmage will be Aug. 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following their Wednesday practice, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban addressed the media. Saban announced that sophomore wideout JoJo Earle will be sidelined with a fractured foot and will likely be out six to eight weeks.
