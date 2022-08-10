ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Stephen, SC

Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Saint Stephen, SC
The Post and Courier

The Lowcountry’s golden egg

Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina native turns 105 in North Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
#Linus Music#Entertain#Dancing In The Street#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Boundry Street Blues Band
Tennessee Tribune

International African American Museum (IAAM) Receives additional $1 million from Boeing

Charleston, S.C. – The International African American Museum (IAAM) has received an additional $1 million donation from The Boeing Company. This contribution will help thousands of underserved children experience the educational aspects of the museum during its opening year while also helping to support the organization’s broader mission and operations. This most recent gift brings Boeing’s total giving in support of the museum to $2 million. Boeing was the first corporate donor to the museum in 2011.
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.

