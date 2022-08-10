Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
Local Lowcountry Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company is selflessly giving back to the community in a quiet but profound way
They are convenient, offer diverse selections, complement every festival and event, and are a vital part of our Lowcountry culture. Sometimes, without us knowing, they are doing a little bit more to give back to the community and show us how much they care. Local Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company,...
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
foxwilmington.com
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this South Carolina eatery.
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
AOL Corp
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
The Post and Courier
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
WLTX.com
South Carolina native turns 105 in North Carolina
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
Tennessee Tribune
International African American Museum (IAAM) Receives additional $1 million from Boeing
Charleston, S.C. – The International African American Museum (IAAM) has received an additional $1 million donation from The Boeing Company. This contribution will help thousands of underserved children experience the educational aspects of the museum during its opening year while also helping to support the organization’s broader mission and operations. This most recent gift brings Boeing’s total giving in support of the museum to $2 million. Boeing was the first corporate donor to the museum in 2011.
WJCL
95-year-old South Carolina crossing guard 'unretires,' returns to a standing ovation
ANDERSON, S.C. — Estella Williams is back. You may remember the 95-year-old crossing guard from Anderson County, South Carolina from earlier this year. She hung up her crossing guard vest and retired in March. Williams had been a crossing guard at Westside High School for 27 years. Well, Williams...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina back-to-school guide: What you need to know before students head back to school
GREENVILLE, S.C. — It can be stressful planning for your student for the upcoming school year. However, this guide includes school start dates, vaccination requirements, school zone driving tips and more. BACK TO SCHOOL FORECAST:. WYFF News 4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus says to expect a warm start to...
WJCL
South Carolina authorities search for information after puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis...
WLTX.com
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
1 South Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in South Carolina made the cut.
live5news.com
3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
live5news.com
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
