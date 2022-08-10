Read full article on original website
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other
For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor
My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
Steven Tyler Posts A Special Facebook Message For Bangor Fans
Looks like it's all systems go for Aerosmith, this Labor Day Weekend in Bangor. After Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler entered a rehab facility back in May, it looked like everyone who was psyched to see the band in Bangor on September 4, would have to "Dream On". Luckily for all of us, it looks like he is raring to go.
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
Two earthquakes reported in Washington County Thursday
JONESBORO, Maine — Did you feel it?. According to two reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred approximately 12 hours apart on Thursday. The first earthquake struck at 7:30 a.m. four kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro, according to the USGS. The second quake hit...
SPCA of Hancock County Needs Your Help
Meow meow meow meow meow meow meow? That's kitten and cat talk that the SPCA of Hancock County needs your help! The cupboards are getting bare and they need your help and generosity!. Can you please drop off some kitten food specifically wet food like kitten Fancy Feast? They need...
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Pet of the week
BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
Tesoro Italian Restaurant In Bangor Has Been Sold
Details on the grand re-opening are coming soon. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the owners of a popular Downton Bangor area restaurant had to put it up for sale, in a recent Facebook post, they have announced that it will soon have new ownership. Just about three years ago, Tesoro...
Versant Power PSA - Power Outage Alert
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant crews are responding to two separate outages: A fallen tree on the line caused outages for about 1,000 customers in Orrington. Repairs are underway. Crews are en route to Madawaska to determine the cause of an outage affecting about 1,100 customers. They will work safely and as quickly as possible to make any necessary repairs until all customers are restored.
Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day
HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
