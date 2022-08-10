LAPLACE — Soaring energy bills that have sapped the family budget may soon be on the downswing. Speaking before the St. John the Baptist Parish Council this past Tuesday night in LaPlace, Mark Johnson, a supervisor with Entergy, said the meteoric rise in natural gas coupled with record heat in May and June fueled electrical bills that have left many pleading for assistance. But with a recent trend in declining prices, although not major, should offer some relief to the pocketbook.

LAPLACE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO