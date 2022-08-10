Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Real Estate experts say investors are swooping in on New Orleans property
NEW ORLEANS — The real estate market is more of a buyers market today than it was last summer, however industry experts tell us it's investors who are reaping the rewards. Real estate experts say the city's metro area could use at least a 50% increase in affordable rental properties. The demand for rental properties is the reason investors are purchasing multi-family homes across the city.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cement Manufacturer Invests $35 Million in New Orleans Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A leading global cement manufacturer will establish...
Here's how to get Entergy's $150 bill credit
NEW ORLEANS — $150 is a decent chunk of change. But when skyrocketing Entergy bills are piling up every month, it's just a drop in the bucket. "I have a $461 bill that I haven't paid yet and a $370-something bill, so all together that's like $800-something and that $150 is going to be like putting 25-cent on that bill," Entergy customer Denise Bickham said.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for July 26-30, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 704-710: $100, South Market Properties LLC to 710 Baronne Historic LLC. Canal St. 2826-2828: $910,000, Estate of Dale Edward Triguero to Chickie Wah Wah Property LLC. Palmyra St. 2609: $279,000, Dustin Hughes and Rebecca Rose Kemnitz Hughes to Rasec Vargas. Port of New Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3:...
tigerdroppings.com
New Neighbor in Prairieville
Just moved to Prairieville for grad school and I have a few questions for you baws from AP. 2. Where is a reliable barber that won’t charge me $40 for a 15 minute haircut?. 5. Any places to avoid other than Prairieville itself for all the smartass folks on here?
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
uptownmessenger.com
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up
New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
L'Observateur
Soaring Entergy bills may soon be on the downswing, supervisor says
LAPLACE — Soaring energy bills that have sapped the family budget may soon be on the downswing. Speaking before the St. John the Baptist Parish Council this past Tuesday night in LaPlace, Mark Johnson, a supervisor with Entergy, said the meteoric rise in natural gas coupled with record heat in May and June fueled electrical bills that have left many pleading for assistance. But with a recent trend in declining prices, although not major, should offer some relief to the pocketbook.
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
Here are some of the oldest restaurants in the state.
fox8live.com
City Council committee debates utility bill assistance for residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council utility committee met most of the day in an effort to assist residents who are having problems with high bills from Entergy, and the Sewerage and Water Board. The council has some new powers to help deal with chronic billing problems. New...
pelicanpostonline.com
Republic out as TR Waste Solutions to receive parish garbage contract
A near unanimous Finance Committee of Ascension’s Council recommended TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Monday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
VIDEO: City leaders celebrate the completion of Lake Terrace and Oaks Group D project
The project began in July with excavation work on Oriole Street.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
NOLA.com
Elegant $1M-plus properties offer Southern charm, a lagoon-style pool and a perch over the lake
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
'Frankly my dear,' this St. Charles Avenue film-inspired home offers plush living for $3.9M
You won't see Scarlett O'Hara sitting on the front porch chatting with the Tarleton twins, but the house, at 5705 St. Charles Ave., has the look and feel of Tara from "Gone with the Wind." Indeed, the original owner of the 1941 edifice told the architect and contractor he wanted...
Our trip to New Orleans, Louisiana
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I’ve never been to a city with so much confidence and personality as New Orleans. Think creole cuisine and beignets, bathtubs for flower pots, soulful jazz and the infamous Bourbon Street. There’s really no place like it.
