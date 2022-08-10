ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How Wisconsin’s close elections shape — and are shaped by — national politics

Many political observers see Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest as a proxy war between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. “If November is a referendum on Biden, Republicans win. If it’s a referendum on Trump, Democrats win,” said JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics, quoting the conventional wisdom expressed by political consultants of both parties during a panel discussion Thursday with state and national political reporters. To win, Michels will want to focus on Biden’s record, while incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will attempt to tie Michels to Trump, who could quickly become a liability for the GOP challenger.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘They’re trying to distract and divide us’

A new national nonprofit is organizing parents, teachers and students in Michigan to fight right-wing activism in education, including Republican-led legislation that critics say will silence educators attempting to teach about race and racism. The organization, the Campaign for Our Shared Future, launched in 2021 and has since gone on...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus

Montana lawmakers will weigh in on whether to hold a special session in September to return some of the state’s $1.5 billion estimated budget surplus to taxpayers and reduce bonded debt. “These unforeseen, unappropriated and surplus tax collections belong to the people of Montana,” said a letter from Republicans...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
newsfromthestates.com

Just two Alaska lieutenant governor candidates say 2020 presidential vote was fair

Alaska Division of Elections director Gail Fenumiai talks to reporters on March 22 as Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer prepares to answer questions. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Several of Alaska’s 10 candidates for lieutenant governor either say they believe former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud or have not answered questions about the topic.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa counties can receive funds to make polling locations more accessible

Iowa counties will receive grants using federal dollars to help improve accessibility of polling places. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) Every county in Iowa will receive $1,000 to improve the accessibility of polling locations to ensure all Iowans with disabilities can vote in the November election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Friday.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit

Charles Diggs Jr. became the first African American to serve on Capitol Hill in Michigan. He was first elected in 1954. Since then, at least one African American has represented in Congress a portion of Detroit — the largest majority-Black city in the nation — with civil rights leaders becoming a powerful force in the Democratic Party in the ensuing decades.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
John Danforth
newsfromthestates.com

With profound vote on reproductive rights, RePRO.Film tells stories that connect and shake us

An audience gathered for a screening and question-and-answer session after the short film "Choices" on July 13. (Mama.Film) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Whitni Carlson is a freelance writer based in Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Some publications blocked by new prison mail policy in NM

A prisoner at Rhode Island's John J. Moran Medium Security Prison, watches television during free time in his wheel chair in 2013. New Mexico's prison system is the latest to outsource its mail to a private corporation. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Censorship of communication between incarcerated people and the...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Gerrymandering#Legislature#Election State#Capitol Perspectives#Democratic
newsfromthestates.com

Textbook fees, complexity need state investment

There was lots of talk during special session on how to get money in Hoosiers’ hands from the state’s unprecedented $6.1 billion surplus. Cutting gas taxes, suspending utility taxes and sending refund checks were just a few. Ultimately lawmakers settled for a $1 billion rebate. The problem is...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Secretary of State hopefuls vary on compliance with desired office

Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) in May 2021 during his now-suspended congressional run. (Nick Reynolds/WyoFile) A WyoFile investigation of the three candidates vying to be Wyoming’s next secretary of state reveals marked differences in professional experience, political backing and even history of compliance with the very laws and regulations enforced by the office in question.
WYOMING STATE
newsfromthestates.com

FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider

Federal prosecutors moved to seize bank assets in a $10 million fraud investigation involving a former employee of Saint Francis Ministries, a Salina-based organization providing foster care and adoption services under a contract with the state of Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a...
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Health care professionals call for federal help addressing Oregon’s youth mental health crisis

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, met with parents, students and mental healthcare professionals at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland. (Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon’s mental health professionals for young people are frustrated. At a roundtable...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
newsfromthestates.com

Drought conditions worsen in southern Iowa

Drought has further gripped southern Iowa, where there is now widespread severe drought. (Graphic by U.S. Drought Monitor) The dryness of southern Iowa continues to expand with little chance for rain in the next 10 days. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report on Thursday shows that moderate drought now stretches entirely...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Clean energy, climate change focus of joint legislative hearing

Altagracia Gonzalez surveyed her damaged possessions on Sept. 2, 2021, after her Elizabeth home flooded during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Daniella Heminghaus for the New Jersey Monitor) Environmental advocates sounded the alarm about escalating climate change and recommended solutions lawmakers should consider at a joint legislative hearing Thursday in Toms...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy