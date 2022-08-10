Read full article on original website
Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small...
How Wisconsin’s close elections shape — and are shaped by — national politics
Many political observers see Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest as a proxy war between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. “If November is a referendum on Biden, Republicans win. If it’s a referendum on Trump, Democrats win,” said JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics, quoting the conventional wisdom expressed by political consultants of both parties during a panel discussion Thursday with state and national political reporters. To win, Michels will want to focus on Biden’s record, while incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will attempt to tie Michels to Trump, who could quickly become a liability for the GOP challenger.
‘They’re trying to distract and divide us’
A new national nonprofit is organizing parents, teachers and students in Michigan to fight right-wing activism in education, including Republican-led legislation that critics say will silence educators attempting to teach about race and racism. The organization, the Campaign for Our Shared Future, launched in 2021 and has since gone on...
Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus
Montana lawmakers will weigh in on whether to hold a special session in September to return some of the state’s $1.5 billion estimated budget surplus to taxpayers and reduce bonded debt. “These unforeseen, unappropriated and surplus tax collections belong to the people of Montana,” said a letter from Republicans...
Just two Alaska lieutenant governor candidates say 2020 presidential vote was fair
Alaska Division of Elections director Gail Fenumiai talks to reporters on March 22 as Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer prepares to answer questions. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Several of Alaska’s 10 candidates for lieutenant governor either say they believe former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud or have not answered questions about the topic.
Iowa counties can receive funds to make polling locations more accessible
Iowa counties will receive grants using federal dollars to help improve accessibility of polling places. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) Every county in Iowa will receive $1,000 to improve the accessibility of polling locations to ensure all Iowans with disabilities can vote in the November election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Friday.
Registered to vote in April, independent candidate seeks fourth spot in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race
Shoshana Gungerstein, a nonpartisan candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an abortion-rights rally on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Shoshana Gungurstein moved to Juneau during the COVID-19 pandemic. She registered to vote in Alaska in April. Now, she’s running for U.S. Senate and...
African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit
Charles Diggs Jr. became the first African American to serve on Capitol Hill in Michigan. He was first elected in 1954. Since then, at least one African American has represented in Congress a portion of Detroit — the largest majority-Black city in the nation — with civil rights leaders becoming a powerful force in the Democratic Party in the ensuing decades.
With profound vote on reproductive rights, RePRO.Film tells stories that connect and shake us
An audience gathered for a screening and question-and-answer session after the short film "Choices" on July 13. (Mama.Film) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Whitni Carlson is a freelance writer based in Wichita.
Some publications blocked by new prison mail policy in NM
A prisoner at Rhode Island's John J. Moran Medium Security Prison, watches television during free time in his wheel chair in 2013. New Mexico's prison system is the latest to outsource its mail to a private corporation. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Censorship of communication between incarcerated people and the...
Activists accuse Md. Labor Dept. of slow-walking heat protection regulations for workers
A video of a UPS driver collapsing on the job in Arizona went viral last month. After a brief pause, the employee rises and goes back to work. Millions of workers are toiling under similar conditions as heat waves ravage the country this summer. In Maryland, backers of legislation to...
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers
Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
Textbook fees, complexity need state investment
There was lots of talk during special session on how to get money in Hoosiers’ hands from the state’s unprecedented $6.1 billion surplus. Cutting gas taxes, suspending utility taxes and sending refund checks were just a few. Ultimately lawmakers settled for a $1 billion rebate. The problem is...
Secretary of State hopefuls vary on compliance with desired office
Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) in May 2021 during his now-suspended congressional run. (Nick Reynolds/WyoFile) A WyoFile investigation of the three candidates vying to be Wyoming’s next secretary of state reveals marked differences in professional experience, political backing and even history of compliance with the very laws and regulations enforced by the office in question.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
Federal prosecutors moved to seize bank assets in a $10 million fraud investigation involving a former employee of Saint Francis Ministries, a Salina-based organization providing foster care and adoption services under a contract with the state of Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a...
Health care professionals call for federal help addressing Oregon’s youth mental health crisis
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, met with parents, students and mental healthcare professionals at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland. (Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon’s mental health professionals for young people are frustrated. At a roundtable...
Drought conditions worsen in southern Iowa
Drought has further gripped southern Iowa, where there is now widespread severe drought. (Graphic by U.S. Drought Monitor) The dryness of southern Iowa continues to expand with little chance for rain in the next 10 days. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report on Thursday shows that moderate drought now stretches entirely...
‘We can do better for moms’: Advocates focus on maternal health amid Idaho’s abortion debate
As legal battles play out in Idaho’s state and federal courts over its abortion laws, advocates for maternal and infant health are hoping to prevent greater burdens on the state’s health care system if Idaho’s near-total ban on abortions goes into effect on Aug. 25. (Getty Images)
Iowa State Fair’s Big Boar Contest has only 2 entries amid soaring inflation, heat
Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford owned by Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won the Big Boar Contest on Aug. 11. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) It’s possible that the cost to feed giant pigs was too much. Or maybe the summer’s unrelenting heat made...
Clean energy, climate change focus of joint legislative hearing
Altagracia Gonzalez surveyed her damaged possessions on Sept. 2, 2021, after her Elizabeth home flooded during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Daniella Heminghaus for the New Jersey Monitor) Environmental advocates sounded the alarm about escalating climate change and recommended solutions lawmakers should consider at a joint legislative hearing Thursday in Toms...
