Golf

Will LIV Golfers who sued PGA get to play FedEx Cup Playoffs?

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the three members of LIV Golf suing their way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

You can put a tally in the win column for the PGA Tour this round. A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the three members of LIV Golf suing their way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Former PGA Tour members Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford filed a temporary restraining order against the PGA in order to participate in the first leg of the playoffs, which tees off this Thursday with the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. All three golfers are suspended by the PGA for defecting to the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational and therefore are no longer eligible to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

In her ruling, Judge Beth Labson Freeman said the three golfers knew what privileges they were giving up when they chose to play for exorbitant amounts of money with LIV Golf.

"It appears to the court that the LIV contracts, negotiated by the players and consummated between the parties, were based upon the players' calculation of what they would be leaving behind and the amount the players would need to monetize to compensate for those losses," Freeman said, via ESPN. "I do agree with the defendants [the PGA Tour] that those losses were well known to the players at the time and clearly monetized."

While this latest sparring match between the PGA and former members seems to have concluded, the drama is far from over. The PGA is being targeted by multiple golfers who were suspended for deferring to the Saudi Arabia-funded league, mainly because LIV Golf does not factor into the FedEx Cup ranking system and keeps those players out of the playoffs.

The ongoing feud between the PGA and LIV Golf has prompted multiple pros to speak out against the separatist league. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the latest to speak up, airing his frustration to the media on Tuesday over the lawsuit.

"It's one of those deals where those guys kind of made their decision to go join another tour and they broke the rules and regulations of our tour and now they're trying to sue us, which is definitely a bit frustrating," Scheffler said. "I heard that was going to happen and I know some guys aren't surprised to see it, but I definitely am surprised to see some guys now suing us."

Yardbarker

