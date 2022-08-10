The royal family is bracing itself for a slew of attention (even more than on any given day, it seems) with the publication of a new tell-all that purports to give readers a look inside the relationship between the big four. Obviously, the main players these days when it comes to the British Monarchy are Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and the Sussexes: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors claims that at one time, Harry actually approached his brother and told him that he could be nicer to Meghan — and that all he really wanted was for her to be as "appreciated" as their late mother, Princess Diana.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO