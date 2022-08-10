Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Meghan Markle's Cutout Jumpsuit Is as Elegant as It Gets
Doubling down on her stylish return to New York City, Meghan Markle capped her first day with an equally fashionable night out with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured hand in hand on Monday, July 18, as they left Locanda Verde in Tribeca. The couple walked out of the Italian restaurant where they had dinner with friends, exuding an effortlessly chic and relaxed vibe.
In Style
Prince Harry Reportedly Told Prince William That "Kate Could Be Friendlier to Meghan"
The royal family is bracing itself for a slew of attention (even more than on any given day, it seems) with the publication of a new tell-all that purports to give readers a look inside the relationship between the big four. Obviously, the main players these days when it comes to the British Monarchy are Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and the Sussexes: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors claims that at one time, Harry actually approached his brother and told him that he could be nicer to Meghan — and that all he really wanted was for her to be as "appreciated" as their late mother, Princess Diana.
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia is Her Absolute Mini-Me in This Beautiful, New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams surprised fans when she announced her retirement from tennis after a legendary career filled with Grand Slam trophies, gold medals and so much more — but the essay she penned for Vogue revealed her main reason for leaving had a lot to do with her plans for a growing family. Just two days after her big announcement, Williams shared a beautiful photo of her 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr., who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — and we can’t help but notice just how much the stunning mommy-and-me pair look...
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump
John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune
American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Jane Fonda is 'not proud' of her face-lift: 'I don't want to look distorted'
'I did it. I admit it,' Jane Fonda said of her face-lift procedure. The 84-year-old actor then warned others: 'Don't keep doing it.'
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
The Internet Is Baffled Over The Friendship Between Alicia Keys And Mashonda
It’s been years since Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere waved the white flag and decided to bury the hatchet. When Swizz Beatz posted a photo on his Instagram of them embracing each other during Keys’ world tour, the internet was baffled. Mashonda Tifrere accused Alicia Keys of having...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Rejected This Invitation From Donald Trump When She Was A 'Deal Or No Deal' Model
In case you didn’t know, Meghan Markle was once a Deal Or No Deal model. As a matter of fact, sources say that she even met former president Donald Trump while on set of the American game show. However, it’s been reported that their exchange was not a very pleasant one.
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
Wendy Williams: Ex-Husband Reiterates That Charlemagne Tha God Introduced Him to His Mistress
Charlemagne Tha God was once close friends with Wendy Williams and her ex-husband. The radio host says Williams' ex tried to sabotage his career.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately. “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K."...
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
musictimes.com
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again
On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
