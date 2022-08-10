First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".

