Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Obituary: Richard Hutton Sr.
Richard Hutton, Sr., of Bedford, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 22, 1932, in Bedford, he was the son of Herschel Hutton, Sr., and Mary Nina (Isom) Oexmann. He married Velva L. Hutton on July 16, 1949, and she preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. He retired as a millwright from General Motors in 1987. A train enthusiast, he owned the Choo Choo Station for many years. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge14 F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and traveling with his wife, especially out west.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Priscilla June Briscoe
Priscilla June Briscoe, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 30, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Earl Franklin and Margaret “Maggie” Jewell (Beasley) Tirey. June married Robert Lee Briscoe on July 23, 1952, and he survives.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Rebecca Mitchell Treece
Rebecca Mitchell Treece, 56, of Bedford passed away at her home on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born in Bedford to John Hopper and Doris Sears. She is survived by her children, Ian Borders of Avoca, Ethan Borders of Bedford, and Autumn Borders of Bedford. Cremation with no services...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Nick W. Pace
Nick W. Pace, 70, of Bedford, passed away at 5:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence. Born February 25, 1952, in Bedford, he was the son of Virgil “Cotton” and Mary (Sipes) Pace. He married Shirley Brashear on August 23, 1985, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School with the class of 1970.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Obituary: Seanna Gonzales
Seanna Gonzales, 27, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born on December 19, 1994, she was the daughter of Domingo Gonzales and Sylvia Suette Crane. Seanna loved spending time with her children and loved making people laugh. Seanna is survived by her two children, Lennox Terrell, and...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Donald E. Harrell
Donald E. Harrell, 94, of Bedford, passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Born January 7, 1928, in Bedford, he was the son of Hanford and Wilma A. (Glover) Harrell. He retired as a plumber from Triangle & Leahy of Bedford. He was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Janice Trisler
Janice Trisler, 87, of Bedford, IN, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Center. Born on November 24, 1934, she was the daughter of Robert and Emma Kasper. She married Jerry Trisler in 1954 and he passed away June 30, 2013. Janice was a homemaker and had...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Roger S. Phillips
Roger S. Phillips, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 8:13 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at I.U. Health. Born January 2, 1963, in Bedford, he was the son of R.C. and Norma (Neely) Phillips. He married Carla Blevins in. 2005 and she preceded him in death. He was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kathy G. Bell
Kathy G. Bell, 61, of Bedford passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. at the IU Hospice House in Bloomington. She was born in Bedford on October 16, 1960 to James G. Pruett and Wanda (Jones) LuAllen. Kathy was the General manager of Papa’s Bar and Grill in Bedford for many years.
wbiw.com
The 2022 Heltonville Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, September 10th
HELTONVILLE – The 2022 Heltonville Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, September 10th, at the Hillcrest Christian Church, located at 1130 Hillcrest Road in Bedford. Those attending can enter at the rear of the church on the lower level and is wheelchair accessible. Registration has started, with advanced tickets...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston
Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
wamwamfm.com
Delilah Mae Johnson
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
wbiw.com
The 2022 Oolitic Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, October 1st
OOLITIC – The 2022 Oolitic Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, October 1st, at the First Baptist Church, located at 1515 20th Street in Bedford. Registration is now open for the banquet, with advanced tickets set at $25 per person until September 8th. A social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m., with dinner provided by Golden Corral set to start at 7:00 p.m.
Wave 3
Andrea Knabel’s family walk same route, same time as the day she went missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Andrea Knabel is walking the same route at the same time as she did the day she went missing. Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on August 13 of 2019. Andrea Knabel’s family was able to trace where and when she last...
wbiw.com
Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday
PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 12, 2022
2:02 a.m. Jessica Douglas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth more than 5 grams, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting arrest. 2:46 p.m. Andrew Hardy, 41, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, reckless driving. Incidents – August 12. 1:17 a.m. A transient was...
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN
First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
Comments / 0