Wyoming State

Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion

Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
RAWLINS, WY
Quadriplegic Man Defies Odds, Climbs Colorado’s Manitou Incline

From being once told he would never walk again to climbing to the top of the Manitou Incline, this man not only defied all odds but is a true inspiration to all of us. Patrick Rummerfield was involved in a car accident when he was just 21 years old and was paralyzed from the neck down. Forget about never walking again, doctors told him and his family that he probably only had a few days to live due to the severity of his injuries sustained in the accident.
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car

A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
CODY, WY
Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming

A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
WYOMING STATE
Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible This Weekend In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a wet weekend is ahead for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Very active pattern setting up across much of Wyoming with the return of some robust monsoon moisture that will begin on Friday and continue into the weekend. Widespread to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the weekend. These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing some very heavy rainfall that may lead to some Flash Flooding concerns.''
WYOMING STATE
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey

Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
LIFESTYLE
