Read full article on original website
Related
What’s The Best Way To Brew Iced Tea In Wyoming?
Growing up our iced tea was instant, and just the thought of instant tea makes me want to puke. As our family developed a little, mom learned the trick of brewing refreshing iced tea and the rest is history. All of our family loves it, but none of us can make it like ma.
Teton County Judge Prevents Implementation of Wyoming’s Abortion Ban
On Wednesday, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a ruling granting a motion for a preliminary injunction, blocking the implementation of Wyoming's abortion ban for the second time. The case, Danielle Johnson et al. vs. State of Wyoming et al, follows a previous hearing where Owens blocked the...
Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion
Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ”Glacial Snow-Filled” Wyoming Winter
The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a cold, showy winter for much of the country in 2022-2023. That includes Wyoming, which is shown on a map as being part of a "Hibernation Zone, Glacial Snow-Filled" area according to the publication:. In general, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder than usual...
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
Quadriplegic Man Defies Odds, Climbs Colorado’s Manitou Incline
From being once told he would never walk again to climbing to the top of the Manitou Incline, this man not only defied all odds but is a true inspiration to all of us. Patrick Rummerfield was involved in a car accident when he was just 21 years old and was paralyzed from the neck down. Forget about never walking again, doctors told him and his family that he probably only had a few days to live due to the severity of his injuries sustained in the accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming
A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a wet weekend is ahead for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Very active pattern setting up across much of Wyoming with the return of some robust monsoon moisture that will begin on Friday and continue into the weekend. Widespread to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the weekend. These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing some very heavy rainfall that may lead to some Flash Flooding concerns.''
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0