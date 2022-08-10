Read full article on original website
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Candis Moncheal; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at Little Caesars
On Aug. 10, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the front door was unlocked. The employee discovered unknown suspect(s) entered the closed business overnight and gained access to the safe. U.S. currency and the store’s surveillance system were stolen.
Police hope video sheds light on who shot car window at YMCA
A Salina woman walked out of the Salina Family YMCA Thursday afternoon to find that someone had shot the driver's side window of her car. The 71-year-old woman walked out of the YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive, at approximately 4:20 p.m. and discovered a shattered window on her 2020 Lexus ES 350, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The window had possibly been shot with a BB, he said.
K-9 apprehends Salina man after pursuit in northern part of city
A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Gray SUV sought in south Salina hit-and-run collision
Police are looking for a gray SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision in south Salina early this morning. Salina Police Captian Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday, a gray SUV-style vehicle made a wide turn off of Carl Avenue onto northbound Roach Street and struck a parked 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, causing damage on the driver's side.
Kan. man dead, 2 adults and 2 children injured in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Western semi driven by Mark E Stanwix, 44, Lecompton, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of Airport Road. The semi rear-ended a 2008 Ford Edge driven...
Kan. man who performed illegal autopsies fined $250K
TOPEKA – A Kansas man and three corporate entities he controlled have been permanently banned from doing business and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution related to providing unlawful autopsy services, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has resided in both Leawood...
Teenage boy injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon
A teen was injured when he lost control of a pickup in a single-vehicle crash east of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, when he lost control of the 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac he was driving. The pickup went into the east ditch and then rolled up over E. Cloud Street, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle, Soldan said.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10M fraud of Kan. foster care provider
TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a whistleblower moved to seize $700,000 in a civil asset forfeiture case alleging a former information technology employee defrauded Saint Francis Ministries of millions of dollars while the nonprofit was under contract with the state of Kansas to provide foster care and adoption services.
Blaze destroys $36,000 worth of hay bales south of Salina
What a driver on Interstate 135 believed was a structure fire early this morning south of Salina turned out to be a hay bale fire. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a driver on I-135 saw a large fire in the 8000 block of Centennial Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Thursday. The driver pulled off the highway and discovered that a stack of 360 square hay bales was on fire.
Saint Francis Ministries suit alleges financial mismanagement
TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
KDOT: Resurfacing to begin Monday in Saline County
Beginning Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a mill and overlay on Kansas Highway 4 and Kansas Highway 104 in Saline County. Work on K-4 will continue east from the K-4/Interstate 135 junction to the south city limits of Gypsum. Work on K-104 will continue north from the K-4/K-104 junction to the I-135/Mentor Road junction.
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Attorneys: Kan. juries don't need to convict on abortion, drug laws
TOPEKA — Merely mentioning it in court could lead to a mistrial. Jury nullification, where juries look the other way when someone breaks a law they find unjust, can help a defendant land an acquittal. That get-out-of-jail-free card is all but disappearing from courtrooms. Defense attorneys want it back...
Mammoth fossils donated to the Geary Co. Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
Family says racism led to KC-area water park to cancel pool party
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son's birthday during the weekend. Chris Evans said he signed a contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee's Summit to...
Salina to receive federal RAISE funds to replace 7 bridges
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $46.9 million to support two projects in Kansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. Included is a project in Salina.
