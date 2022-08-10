ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect detained

PHOENIX - A man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital. His...
AZFamily

Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage officers say an armed suspect has been arrested after staff called police when he tried to enter an elementary school late Friday morning. Three parents, including one who had a gun, were also arrested by police after a confrontation with officers, investigators confirmed. Police have not released the man’s name.
WGAU

3 parents arrested after a lockdown at an Arizona elementary school

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Three parents have been arrested after a lockdown at an elementary school in El Mirage, Arizona. According to KNXV, on Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports that there was a suspicious person on campus at Thompson Ranch Elementary School. The reports said that this person possibly had a gun.
AZFamily

Family grieving after mother of two killed in tragic accident in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother of two was killed on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car while standing on the sidewalk on 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Alberta Lavetta Cons, 30, called her fiance around 5:30 a.m., saying she was in a fender bender. She told him there was no damage, but the other driver didn’t speak English, so she needed help translating. After hanging up for a brief moment, she called her fiance back, which is when the crash happened.
AZFamily

DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
AZFamily

Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
12news.com

Chandler mom facing murder charges for toddler's 2020 methadone overdose

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A mother in Chandler is facing murder and child abuse charges after her 2-year-old child died of a methadone overdose in 2020. Court documents say on the morning of April 14, 2020, Chandler police and EMS responded to a home near South Pecos Road and South Arizona Avenue in response to an unresponsive 2-year-old.
12 News

Missing 6-year-old boy found safely in Las Vegas

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been safely found in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officials say that plans are underway to reunite the boy with his family. The boy was expected to be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Police...
KTAR.com

DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
AZFamily

Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family they’re investigating the death of an adult man, but say it’s not the result of a traffic collision. Police added that another person has been detained.
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election.
12 News

12 News

Phoenix local news

