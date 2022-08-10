Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Murder suspect accused of repeatedly running over Mesa man with car in violent attack
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in Mesa after police say he purposely ran over another man with his car. John Lagana, 61, was taken into custody for the death of 63-year-old Christopher Heimer on Aug. 12. Surveillance video revealed that Heimer was walking down...
fox10phoenix.com
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect detained
PHOENIX - A man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital. His...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix has ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle, authorities said. Plans are being made to reunite Gerardo Romero Barrera with his family, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Barrera was reported...
Man in custody after Mesa Police say he ran over a man, killing him
A man is in custody after he allegedly ran over another man with his car and stomped on him Friday near Main Street and Ellsworth Road in Mesa.
'It was really, really horrible': Bystanders recount scene at El Mirage during lockdown at elementary school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Friday's school lockdown at El Mirage Elementary School led to the arrest of the suspect who started the scare, as well as three people who were concerned about the children inside. But a new video posted on TikTok showed the moment a scuffle broke out...
AZFamily
Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage officers say an armed suspect has been arrested after staff called police when he tried to enter an elementary school late Friday morning. Three parents, including one who had a gun, were also arrested by police after a confrontation with officers, investigators confirmed. Police have not released the man’s name.
AZFamily
Phoenix family speaks about tragic loss after mother of two killed in crash
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
3 parents arrested after a lockdown at an Arizona elementary school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Three parents have been arrested after a lockdown at an elementary school in El Mirage, Arizona. According to KNXV, on Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports that there was a suspicious person on campus at Thompson Ranch Elementary School. The reports said that this person possibly had a gun.
AZFamily
Family grieving after mother of two killed in tragic accident in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother of two was killed on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car while standing on the sidewalk on 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Alberta Lavetta Cons, 30, called her fiance around 5:30 a.m., saying she was in a fender bender. She told him there was no damage, but the other driver didn’t speak English, so she needed help translating. After hanging up for a brief moment, she called her fiance back, which is when the crash happened.
AZFamily
Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Phoenix family speaks about tragic loss after mother...
AZFamily
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
AZFamily
Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
12news.com
Chandler mom facing murder charges for toddler's 2020 methadone overdose
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A mother in Chandler is facing murder and child abuse charges after her 2-year-old child died of a methadone overdose in 2020. Court documents say on the morning of April 14, 2020, Chandler police and EMS responded to a home near South Pecos Road and South Arizona Avenue in response to an unresponsive 2-year-old.
AZFamily
13-year-old boy dead, several in critical condition after crash on I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy has died and several others, including two kids, are in critical condition after a serious crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive in Phoenix on Thursday night. The Department of Public Safety says two SUVs were involved in the wreck just before...
AMBER ALERT: Missing six-year-old last seen in Arizona
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Gerardo should be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Gerardo is 4’ tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Missing 6-year-old boy found safely in Las Vegas
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been safely found in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officials say that plans are underway to reunite the boy with his family. The boy was expected to be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Police...
AZFamily
3 parents arrested after reports of armed man who tried to enter El Mirage elementary school
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
KTAR.com
DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
AZFamily
Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family they’re investigating the death of an adult man, but say it’s not the result of a traffic collision. Police added that another person has been detained.
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
