Read full article on original website
Related
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
CNBC
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money
Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
coinjournal.net
Exclusive: Bitwage CEO says ‘we’ll be empowering millions’ after Stellar announcement
The CEO of Bitwage CEO said the company would be improving millions of lives after its recent implementation on the Stellar blockchain. Crypto payroll provider Bitwage announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it is now offering the digital dollar (USDC) stablecoin to be distributed via the Stellar blockchain on their platform.
RELATED PEOPLE
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Young Aussie reveals why many millennials no longer want to work in corporate jobs - after boomers said the generation was 'lazy and entitled'
A young woman has slammed a corporate accounting firm after it released the minimum pay rates for graduates - a rate she claims is forcing millennials away from big businesses. Deloitte Australia opened its pay black box on August 3 revealing the company's paygrades for its auditing and consulting divisions.
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
FTX Ventures’ Amy Wu is bringing her blockchain investing expertise to TC Sessions: Crypto
FTX has been an undeniable guiding force in the crypto industry this year as it has rocketed toward its position as one of the leading crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, its global strength has pushed the firm to challenge Coinbase on American turf with its stateside entity FTX US, but the firm has also looked to build a major presence in the venture world with FTX Ventures.
TechCrunch
As other startups slash spending and hoard cash, Databricks hits accelerator
Databricks now says that it’s no longer counting ARR, but instead looks at quarterly earnings and calculates a yearly run rate instead. However you measure it, the company is making money fast and the external economic conditions that have put the brakes on many companies’ growth rates don’t seem to be having much impact on Databricks.
TechCrunch
So, when is the SoftBank Execution Fund III dropping?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann worked with Grace to record yet another weekly roundup on all the tech news that may have flown past your radar. Or bumped into it so hard that you’re still dizzy and looking for more information. Regardless of where you’re at, here’s what we got into:
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
'Dream jobs are DEAD': Quiet quitting is the TikTok trend encouraging employees to take it easy at work
TikTokers have popularized the trend of quiet quitting – a way for them to do less at work and focus more on themselves.
TechCrunch
Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds
Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
At H&R Block, employees are coming up with cost-cutting ideas, says the CFO
An internal idea challenge has resulted in significant cost savings for the company, H&R Block CFO Tony Bowen says. Free cash flow generation, technology, and cutting costs with the help of employees has made tax preparation less taxing at H&R Block. “One of the ways, from a finance perspective, we’re...
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
Comments / 0