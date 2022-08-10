ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Fast Company

How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups

Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
CNBC

Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money

Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
Austonia

Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?

As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
TechCrunch

FTX Ventures’ Amy Wu is bringing her blockchain investing expertise to TC Sessions: Crypto

FTX has been an undeniable guiding force in the crypto industry this year as it has rocketed toward its position as one of the leading crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, its global strength has pushed the firm to challenge Coinbase on American turf with its stateside entity FTX US, but the firm has also looked to build a major presence in the venture world with FTX Ventures.
TechCrunch

As other startups slash spending and hoard cash, Databricks hits accelerator

Databricks now says that it’s no longer counting ARR, but instead looks at quarterly earnings and calculates a yearly run rate instead. However you measure it, the company is making money fast and the external economic conditions that have put the brakes on many companies’ growth rates don’t seem to be having much impact on Databricks.
TechCrunch

So, when is the SoftBank Execution Fund III dropping?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann worked with Grace to record yet another weekly roundup on all the tech news that may have flown past your radar. Or bumped into it so hard that you’re still dizzy and looking for more information. Regardless of where you’re at, here’s what we got into:
TechCrunch

Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds

Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
Fortune

VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
