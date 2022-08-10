ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A history of honoring the outdoors is leading to five in the state being commemorated in August.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, in announcing its Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet, stated five conservationists would be named at the August 27 event at the Statehouse Convention Center.

“For more than 100 years, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has worked to conserve the state’s wildlife resources, thanks to the selfless contributions of people such as our 2022 slate of inductees and award winners,” Deke Whitbeck, president of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation said. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate these success stories and the outstanding individuals behind them.”

Named were:

Duane Hada, Mountain Home

Hada, from the Buffalo and White River region, provides well-received guided tours and watercolor paintings.

Brad Wimberly, Ozark

Wimberly founded the Mulberry River Society promoting conservation, appreciation, recreation and stewardship.

Jeff Lawrence and Bob Butler, Arkansas Ducks Unlimited

Lawrence is a 26 year member of Ducks Unlimited, and leads its fundraising and volunteer relations efforts. He has engaged in fund raising, impacting in effect 300,000 acres across North America.

Butler is the Arkansas Senior Regional Director with Ducks Unlimited and has produced over 800 events. In his work, Butler has raised millions for conservation work. He has been recognized as Ducks Unlimited Regional Director of the Year.

JD Simpson, III, Little Rock

Simpson is a former board member for the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, and is currently a trustee of the Nature Conservancy Arkansas Chapter.

Tickets for the event are available from Arkansas Game and Fish or texting “FISH” to 243-725.

