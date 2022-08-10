ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies in five-vehicle Highway 12 crash in Santa Rosa

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
A driver died Wednesday morning in a five-vehicle crash in Santa Rosa that shut down the eastbound lanes on Highway 12 for more than two hours, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Lanes reopened at 10:30 a.m.

A driver going east on Highway 12 in a Safeway delivery truck “failed to notice the slower traffic ahead” near Dutton Avenue, where vehicles were backed up from the onramp to southbound Highway 101, according to a Highway Patrol report.

The driver, who was going about 50 to 55 mph, swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the truck crashed into the back of a Nissan Versa that was going less than 10 mph, the report said.

The Nissan was pushed to the right and overturned onto a guardrail, officials said.

The truck continued out of control, crashed into four other vehicles and then overturned onto its side, officials said.

The woman driving the Nissan was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Highway Patrol report. Authorities have not released her name. She had no passengers.

The truck driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The other drivers had minor injuries or were uninjured, according to the Highway Patrol report.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the crash and posted video from the scene on its Facebook page bit.ly/3BS6aMh.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

