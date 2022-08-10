$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a Sheetz store in Bedford County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the $1,410,000 jackpot after a drawing on Tuesday, Aug, 9. A Match 6 ticket that was sold at the store along Lincoln Highway in Bedford matched all six winning numbers, 1-8-15-31-37-44.

The Sheetz location will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket. Over 45,200 other Match 6 tickets were also prize winners in Tuesday’s drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to always check their tickets and claim their prizes within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

