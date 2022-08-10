ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Bedford County

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a Sheetz store in Bedford County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the $1,410,000 jackpot after a drawing on Tuesday, Aug, 9. A Match 6 ticket that was sold at the store along Lincoln Highway in Bedford matched all six winning numbers, 1-8-15-31-37-44.

The Sheetz location will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket. Over 45,200 other Match 6 tickets were also prize winners in Tuesday’s drawing.

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to always check their tickets and claim their prizes within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

More information on how to play Match 6 games can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery website .

