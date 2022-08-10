Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC to consider ‘attainable’ housing
At a public hearing on a proposed four-house subdivision, commissioners discussed the concept of “attainable housing” at their Thursday night meeting when describing the Island’s current housing needs. The request from South Mountain Company to purchase 3.17-acres from Island Co-Housings’ 29-acre Red Arrow Road in West Tisbury...
Boston Globe
After towns protest, Baker administration scales back housing rules around MBTA
Another big question remains: How many of these 175 cities and towns, which stretch from Ashburnham to Bourne, will actually adopt the new zoning?. The Baker administration has pared back the multifamily zoning required of many communities along and around the MBTA system after smaller towns complained of a one-size-fits-all approach to interpreting a new housing law.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations
PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer all of Cape Cod 5’s financial services. A […] The post Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Southeastern Massachusetts Drought Now ‘Critical’
Just before Tuesday's rainstorm, on Aug. 9 the state upgraded the Southeastern Massachusetts region to a Level 3 "Critical" drought status, while the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded Bristol County and the western parts of Plymouth County to an "extreme" drought. According to the Drought Monitor website, "of particular note is...
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
Boston Globe
For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound
Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
10 Massachusetts whale and shark tours to go on this summer
The waters off the coast of Massachusetts are teeming with marine life. White sharks with names such as Heath Ledger and Fruit Loops swim daily by popular Cape Cod beaches. In Boston Harbor and off the coast of Plymouth, whales have spent recent weeks splashing around and sometimes sailing through the air.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board won’t hear of noise restrictions
The West Tisbury select board took a laissez-faire stance on a noise restriction idea presented to them during a meeting on Wednesday, August 10. Marc Rosenbaum, West Tisbury resident and founder of Energysmiths, advocated for a “construction noise ban” similar to Edgartown’s zoning bylaws or Newton’s zoning ordinances.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: There’s No Place Like Home
(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals held its 10th anniversary gala, There’s No Place Like Home, Friday at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm. The event featured a doggie runway show, live and online auctions and food by Nantucket Catering Company. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock took these photos.
worldatlas.com
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Double vessel rescue in Aquinnah
A rescue attempt off the coast of Aquinnah led to another rescue when a TowBoat US vessel capsized trying to tow a center console named Son of Kuffie. According to Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi, the roughly 24-feet long Son of Kuffie ran aground in an area called Dogfish Bar, a popular fishing spot off Aquinnah, on Wednesday, August 10. Since there was no immediate danger, the U.S. Coast Guard did not go to help the aground vessel.
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
travelawaits.com
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
Thrillist
Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing
Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly. Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter to the editor: Public safety at risk as dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores
Due to Cape Cod’s expanding seal overpopulation problem, the dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores as well. As a former elected public official, and current candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, I feel an urgent need to speak out on this highly neglected issue. Public...
capeandislands.org
Heavy rain could cause spike in fecal bacteria on swimming beaches, officials say
Intense rains this week could flush more fecal bacteria into local waters, county officials say. High levels of the bacteria forced closures at five Falmouth beaches — New Silver Beach, Megansett Beach Woodneck Beach, Chapoquoit Beach, and Chapoquoit Associates Front Beach,— on the same day in mid-July. The...
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
capecoddaily.com
Dennis Fireworks and Antique Car Parade Return
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will close out the height of the summer season with a bang on September 4 with its annual fireworks show and beach party. The event had to be moved to its new date due to nesting piping plovers. The free event will feature marshmallow roasting, with shuttle bus […] The post Dennis Fireworks and Antique Car Parade Return appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WPFO
Bachelorette parties are 'destroying' LGBT 'safe spaces,' researchers claim
BOSTON (TND) — A pair of researchers are targeting straight, largely white women for allegedly invading LGBT "safe spaces" during bachelorette parties in a phenomenon labeled "hetrification." “Hetrification" is apparently a combination of the terms "heterosexual" and "gentrification." In an op-ed for the Boston Globe, researchers Vincent Jones II...
