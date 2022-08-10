ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

University of Oklahoma testing wastewater to detect monkeypox

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akH0f_0hBwfHQt00

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is testing wastewater to detect monkeypox, but the data isn’t available yet.

The testing won’t reveal who is infected. It will show if the virus is present in a certain area.

Health officials have confirmed 11 cases of monkeypox in Oklahoma and about 9,000 nationwide.

Authorities are monitoring monkeypox cases in all of Oklahoma’s surrounding states. Oklahoma health officials reported the state’s first probable case of monkeypox in June.

Doctors said symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and, most notably, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that may be painful or itchy.

Experts said monkeypox is infectious from when symptoms start until the rash is fully healed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections director leaves agency

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The head of Oklahoma’s prison system who oversaw the agency’s return to carrying out executions after a seven-year hiatus is stepping down. Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announced his resignation in a statement on Monday. He did not cite a reason for stepping down.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Norman, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU — (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Saturday won the Democratic primary for Hawaii governor, defeating U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano. Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Prior to that,...
HAWAII STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hawaii voters picking nominees in race to succeed Gov. Ige

HONOLULU — (AP) — The candidates running in Saturday's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele's decision to run for...
HAWAII STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Louisiana man convicted of 2 murders, given life without parole, is released from prison

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man who was convicted of murdering two people in 1979 and was given life without parole has been released from prison. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 on Monday to release David Chenevert from prison, according to The Associated Press. Chenevert had previously agreed to life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, 26, and Evelyn McIntyre, 18, in 1979. Brown was his roommate and McIntyre was a friend.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy