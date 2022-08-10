Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Car rollover causes large fire off I-182
RICHLAND, Wash. – A car rollover caused a large fire near I-182 headed east, according to the Richland Police Department. The fire is spreading over the Queensgate overpass. According to one officer, a car rolled on the side of the freeway, starting the fire. It spread dangerously close to a the Richland Church of Nazarene. Evacuations are in place for all of Jason Loop and several roads are closed as crews work to contain it.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms
WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
rmef.org
Volunteers Get to Work in Oregon Elk Country
Below is a post from the Oregon Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Facebook page. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation volunteers from Oregon and Washington have been busy getting their boots dirty and helping enhance and improve elk country in NE Oregon. In 2015, the Grizzly Bear Fire Complex in NE Oregon charred...
KGW
Storm rolls through Eastern Oregon, pouring down hail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunderstorm rolled through northeastern Oregon on Thursday, dumping intense hail on parts of Wallowa and Union counties. In some areas, the hail was large and heavy enough to cause property damage. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino tracked the storm as it moved northeast, passing over...
Two Hermiston teens and their pigs take on the county fair
HERMISTON, Ore. — Two teenagers’ pigs became champion showmen at the Umatilla County Fair (UCF) this week. Addison Garberg and Cozette Cooley have been showing pigs together since they were in fourth grade. They said they go to just about every show together, and this year was a big one for both of them.
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
Missing Hermiston teen has been found
HERMISTON — The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division has reported Davin Moore, 14, of Hermiston, has been found. Moore went missing Friday, Aug. 5, from Hermiston, and he was found Aug. 10.
ijpr.org
EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging state officials to take more action on nitrate pollution in Eastern Oregon’s Lower Umatilla Basin. A July 29 letter from the EPA to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture praised the state for some of the measures it’s taken to provide clean water to residents in Morrow County, but said that’s not enough.
