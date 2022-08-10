Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
azbigmedia.com
These 7 summer pie recipes are meant for Arizona
It’s still very much summer in Arizona and still very hot. And, while pie may not be the first dessert most people associate with scorching weather, there are variations of this sweet treat that can be incredibly refreshing. In my endeavor to find the most summery pie recipes, I appealed to chefs, bakers and dessert enthusiasts across the nation. From simple key lime and strawberry pie recipes to brilliant no-bake beauties, these seven summertime pies are sensational for sharing — or, keeping all to yourself after a sweltering day’s work.
azbigmedia.com
3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable
Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
luxury-houses.net
A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
fox10phoenix.com
2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe. The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
AZFamily
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
fox10phoenix.com
How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season
PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
KTAR.com
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
crankyflier.com
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
kjzz.org
Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being
Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
Family of ASU freshman killed in hazing ritual says lives will be saved under new bill
PHOENIX — A new law in Arizona is targeting the dangers of hazing rituals. Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2322 into law. The bill titled “Jack’s Law" is named in honor of former Arizona State University freshman Jack Culolias. Culolias died in November 2012 from alcohol...
