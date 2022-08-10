ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

azbigmedia.com

These 7 summer pie recipes are meant for Arizona

It’s still very much summer in Arizona and still very hot. And, while pie may not be the first dessert most people associate with scorching weather, there are variations of this sweet treat that can be incredibly refreshing. In my endeavor to find the most summery pie recipes, I appealed to chefs, bakers and dessert enthusiasts across the nation. From simple key lime and strawberry pie recipes to brilliant no-bake beauties, these seven summertime pies are sensational for sharing — or, keeping all to yourself after a sweltering day’s work.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable

Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
TEMPE, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location

Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
TEMPE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million

The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe. The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season

PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
ARIZONA STATE
crankyflier.com

A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix

I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being

Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
ARIZONA STATE

