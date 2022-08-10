Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
talkbusiness.net
Connections: NewRoad Capital Partners promotes 2 to partner
Rogers firm NewRoad Capital Partners, Arkansas’ largest private equity fund, has promoted Tracy Black and Stefan Sterns to partner. Black joined the firm in May 2018 and leads the operating partner team in sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities and advising portfolio companies. She was senior vice president of information technology at J.B. Hunt Transport Services prior to joining NewRoad.
talkbusiness.net
Governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Calling it an “historic moment,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday (Aug. 11) signed into law a $400 million tax reform package as state legislators concluded their three-day special session without taking up additional issues. It is the second largest tax cut in the state’s history, according to finance officials.
