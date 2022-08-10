Read full article on original website
Buena Vista Trustees Get Progress Report on Town Campus, Approve Drinking Water System
The Buena Vista Board of Trustees (BOT) convened their regular bi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, The session included an update from Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) on the EDC’s 2022-2023 strategic plan, as well as a lengthy update of progress on the Town Campus, and approval of the infiltration system to provide high-quality drinking water for the town.
Truth Has a Voice Foundation Hosts Housing Panel Discussion
On Wednesday August 6, the Truth Has a Voice Foundation gathered representatives from the Chaffee Housing Trust, Habitat for Humanity and the Chaffee Housing Authority for an open house at the Salida Scout Hut. Displays on housing data, policies and videos of personal housing stories from “We Are Chaffee” set...
Salida Schools Board of Education Invites Community to Public Listening Sessions
The Salida Schools Board of Education has issued an invitation to members of the community to join them for scheduled public listening sessions next week. To accommodate work schedules and family events, two sessions have been scheduled:. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 at Tres Litros, or. 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, August...
Cripple Creek Council Rejects Pro-Marijuana Citizens Initiative
Stage Set for Local Vote on Cannabis Operations; Tax Issues Still Pending. Opponents of an effort to legalize retail marijuana outlets in the Cripple Creek gaming community won a preliminary battle last week. But the big question: Will they win the overall war over the issue of opening the door...
Aspen Daily News
Garfield County sheriff sends shot over bow of PitCo commissioners
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail. Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
Artspace to present results of Salida Arts Market Survey
The City of Salida and the Salida Creative District announced on Friday that the nonprofit organization known as Artspace will present the results of the Space to Create Market Survey Findings to the Salida City Council during a work session beginning at 6:00 p.m. August 15 in Council Chambers, located at 448 E. First Street.
Summit Daily News
Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015
Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, the owner of multiple restaurants in Summit County including Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne, said people aren’t spending as much money at all of his restaurant locations this summer. “Tickets themselves are lower,” he said.
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
Busted in Teller County August 11, 2022 Edition
Dillon Wade Snare, date of birth November 13, 1991 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving under the influence per se. AUGUST 4, 2022. Robert Joe Holt, date of birth August 13, 0970 of...
CDOT begins on a project on Highway 50 in Pueblo and Fremont Counties
CDOT announced Thursday it will be beginning another infrastructure project on Highway 50 in Pueblo and Fremont counties starting in August.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
This Weekend’s Gold Rush Days Celebrates Buena Vista Heritage
The gold rush may have been 140 years ago, but this weekend Gold Rush Days returns to Buena Vista August 13-14 in McPhelemy Park. This two-day festival celebration of Buena Vista and Chaffee County history and heritage includes a full schedule of arts, music, and entertainment. The festivities began Saturday...
7 ghost towns to visit in Colorado
If you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.
Pay Phone Still Ringing In Salida, Are There Others?
While the last pay phones in Manhattan were recently removed, Salida seems to have at least one left – and a newer one at that. Yet they have been steadily disappearing all over the country, in favor of the omnipresent cell phones most people carry. Perhaps there may still be a market for these remnants from the technology boneyard.
Hiker dies from suspected cardiac emergency on Colorado trail
A 35-year-old man died on Friday afternoon, after suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency on the Thomas Lake Trail in Carbondale, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Lakes Trail is a 7.8-mile out-and-back route near Mount Sopris, that is considered a "relatively easy day...
2 found dead in Phantom Canyon identified
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller announced Thursday the identities of two people who were found dead in Phantom Canyon in July. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a double homicide. The bodies of Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, of Harrisburg, Ark., were...
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
This Country Star’s 3 day music fest campout will rock Colorado August 31
Multi-PLATINUM entertainer, Dierks Bentley, chatted with Keni Mac on Loving Living Local ahead of his labor day weekend festivities in Colorado. Bentley and the world’s leading live entertainment company, Live Nation, are continuing to partner for Seven Peaks Music Festival taking place Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2 – Sept. 4). This year, the event will be held in a new location, the picturesque Villa Grove, CO in the San Luis Valley.
