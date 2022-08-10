ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Independent

Video of Orcas fighting at SeaWorld prompts call for boycott

One of the Orcas at SeaWorld in San Diego has been filmed seeminlgy attacking another Orca sharing its tank. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights group, shared the video on Twitter on 5 August. The footage was filmed by an eyewitness present at the park in southern California. SeaWorld told ABC7 that the video was “misleading and mischaracterised”. PETA has long been calling for the release of the animals and in the new footage, one of the Orcas seems to be attempting to get up on a ledge in the pool as another killer...
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
disneydining.com

Heading to Disney World? “Magical Dining” makes its triumphant return!

Of all the things the coronavirus pandemic took from faithful Disney World fans, perhaps the one that has been missed the most is the Walt Disney World Dining Plan. One of the most popular offerings at Disney World, the Disney Dining Plan made it incredibly easy for Guests of all ages to enjoy tastes and treats from all over the Walt Disney World Resort. With four different dining plan options, it was easy for Guests to choose the one that best fit their needs and their budgets.
Motley Fool

Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
TheStreet

SeaWorld's Got a Whale of a Problem

It’s not easy for any kind of theme park these days. While Disney (DIS) has been bouncing back lately, the covid pandemic put a real hurt on these companies in 2020, and it’s been a slow road back to full capacity. Plus there’s increasing competition in the industry, as The Points Guy recently noted that 17 attractions opened this year alone, and a new theme park from Mattel is on the horizon.
WDW News Today

Per Guest Spending and Hotel Occupancy Increased for Q3 2022 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort both experienced a increase in per guest spending during the third fiscal quarter of 2022. It was revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings report that per capita spending at the domestic parks increased 10% versus Q3 of 2021, while it makes a 40% increase versus the same quarter of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, hotel occupancy at the resorts currently sits at 90%.
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
