One of the Orcas at SeaWorld in San Diego has been filmed seeminlgy attacking another Orca sharing its tank. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights group, shared the video on Twitter on 5 August. The footage was filmed by an eyewitness present at the park in southern California. SeaWorld told ABC7 that the video was “misleading and mischaracterised”. PETA has long been calling for the release of the animals and in the new footage, one of the Orcas seems to be attempting to get up on a ledge in the pool as another killer...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO