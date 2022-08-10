Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video of Orcas fighting at SeaWorld prompts call for boycott
One of the Orcas at SeaWorld in San Diego has been filmed seeminlgy attacking another Orca sharing its tank. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights group, shared the video on Twitter on 5 August. The footage was filmed by an eyewitness present at the park in southern California. SeaWorld told ABC7 that the video was “misleading and mischaracterised”. PETA has long been calling for the release of the animals and in the new footage, one of the Orcas seems to be attempting to get up on a ledge in the pool as another killer...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
disneydining.com
Major storms and flooding force Guests to evacuate indoor attractions at Disney World
While several states in the country have been dealing with drought and near-drought conditions, Florida has had to grapple with severe thunderstorms producing heavy, sometimes flooding rains and massive lightning strikes. And Disney World has been hit hard by some of the summer storms. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms made their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
disneydining.com
Heading to Disney World? “Magical Dining” makes its triumphant return!
Of all the things the coronavirus pandemic took from faithful Disney World fans, perhaps the one that has been missed the most is the Walt Disney World Dining Plan. One of the most popular offerings at Disney World, the Disney Dining Plan made it incredibly easy for Guests of all ages to enjoy tastes and treats from all over the Walt Disney World Resort. With four different dining plan options, it was easy for Guests to choose the one that best fit their needs and their budgets.
Inside Disneyland’s secret canoe races
It's one the oldest and most beloved cast member traditions.
disneydining.com
Disney World rival sets new curfew after huge fight involving a group of juveniles
Walt Disney World’s top rival in Florida has announced a new measure in its efforts to curb a recent rise in theme park fights and violence across the country, but whether it’s the answer is doubtful and definitely remains to be seen. On Sunday, via Twitter, Universal Studios...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
If you want to eat at the happiest place on earth it'll cost you: Disney's food prices are on the rise
Disneyland food prices are going up as inflation takes its toll on the theme park. Patrons express their frustrations as price to visit skyrockets.
SeaWorld's Got a Whale of a Problem
It’s not easy for any kind of theme park these days. While Disney (DIS) has been bouncing back lately, the covid pandemic put a real hurt on these companies in 2020, and it’s been a slow road back to full capacity. Plus there’s increasing competition in the industry, as The Points Guy recently noted that 17 attractions opened this year alone, and a new theme park from Mattel is on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Per Guest Spending and Hotel Occupancy Increased for Q3 2022 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort both experienced a increase in per guest spending during the third fiscal quarter of 2022. It was revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings report that per capita spending at the domestic parks increased 10% versus Q3 of 2021, while it makes a 40% increase versus the same quarter of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, hotel occupancy at the resorts currently sits at 90%.
WDW News Today
Hours Extended at All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks Through October 1
Guests will have more time to enjoy the Walt Disney World theme parks as hours have been extended from August 28 through October 1. The park hours were previously extended from July 31 through August 27. Magic Kingdom. On August 30 and September 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18,...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
Comments / 0